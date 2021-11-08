ANL 18.45 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.04%)
Prominent Iran cartoonist dies of Covid

AFP 08 Nov 2021

TEHRAN: Prominent Iranian cartoonist Kambiz Derambakhsh, who published and exhibited his art across the world, has died of Covid-19 at the age of 79, media reported Sunday. Derambakhsh was born in the southern city of Shiraz and won acclaim both at home and abroad for his cartoons during a career spanning 60 years.

His drawings were published by newspapers including in the United States and Germany, and his work went on display as far as Japan. The artist was particularly known for his character representing an ordinary man without a face, sketched with a simple line.

"Although Derambakhsh has passed away, his precious heritage, that understood the Iranian people, will stay forever in our memories," Iran's Culture Minister Mohammad Mehdi Esmaili said in a statement. In 2014, he received the prestigious French Chevalier de l'Ordre des Arts et des Lettres award in recognition of his work.

