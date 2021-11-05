ANL 18.60 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.86%)
ASC 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.34%)
ASL 18.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.1%)
BOP 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
BYCO 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.51%)
FCCL 21.08 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.84%)
FFBL 25.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
FFL 14.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.76%)
FNEL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.24%)
GGGL 18.57 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.65%)
GGL 33.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.12%)
HUMNL 7.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 21.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.42%)
KAPCO 28.60 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.99%)
KEL 3.67 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
MDTL 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.7%)
MLCF 40.06 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (4.05%)
NETSOL 130.02 Increased By ▲ 4.95 (3.96%)
PACE 5.77 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.91%)
PAEL 28.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
PIBTL 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.56%)
POWER 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.27%)
PRL 17.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.34%)
PTC 9.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
SILK 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.39%)
SNGP 44.00 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.82%)
TELE 18.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
TRG 139.42 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.16%)
UNITY 30.85 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (3.07%)
WTL 2.75 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (4.17%)
BR100 4,958 Increased By ▲ 6.6 (0.13%)
BR30 22,348 Increased By ▲ 79.38 (0.36%)
KSE100 47,481 Increased By ▲ 261.72 (0.55%)
KSE30 18,413 Increased By ▲ 65.54 (0.36%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Prices of petroleum products increased again

  • New price of petrol has been notified at Rs145.82 per litre, while diesel is now at Rs142.62
Monitoring Desk Updated 05 Nov 2021

KARACHI: The government late Thursday night again increased the prices of petroleum products in a rather untraditional revision on the 5th of the month.

The new price of petrol has been notified at Rs145.82 per litre, an increase of Rs8.03 from Rs137.79 earlier. Similarly, the price of high speed diesel price has been hiked to Rs142.62 per litre, an increase of Rs8.14 from Rs134.48.

Price of kerosene was increased by Rs6.27, which took the rate to Rs116.53, while light diesel oil is now at Rs114.07 after an upward revision of Rs5.72.

On November 1, the prime minister had not agreed to the proposals worked out by the finance ministry and OGRA, and decided to maintain the prices, read a notification issued by the finance division.

Petroleum products: another price hike in the offing

However, in his 'relief package' address, PM Imran Khan said that a price-increase in petroleum products was in the offing as the government was unable to take a hit on its revenue.

"I understand that inflation is a serious issue, but I want the media to put a balanced narrative. Is my government responsible for global inflation?

"In the past 3-4 months, oil prices have increased 100% globally but the increase in Pakistan is only 33%. I want to tell you that we will have to increase the oil prices in our country, otherwise our deficit will grow."

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

petrol price petroleum products POL products High Speed Diesel price

Comments

1000 characters

Prices of petroleum products increased again

OPEC+ rebuffs speedier oil output calls

BoE keeps rates on hold

Rs203bn shortfall: Govt will have to raise PL to Rs30?

PM ‘explains’ why he doesn’t shake hands with Shehbaz

Retail outlets: FBR required to check authenticity of PoS software

Moderate magnitude earthquake jolts Karachi, other coastal areas of Sindh

Customers’ BVS: SBP asks ECs to get integrated with Nadra by June 30th

Punjab CM approves recruitment plan

Transmission constraint removal plan summary okayed by CCoE

Read more stories