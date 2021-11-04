ANL 16.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.37%)
ASC 13.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
ASL 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.44%)
BOP 8.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.24%)
BYCO 7.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
FCCL 21.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.76%)
FFBL 26.18 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.5%)
FFL 13.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.83%)
FNEL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.44%)
GGGL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.47%)
GGL 32.10 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.82%)
HUMNL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
JSCL 20.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.15%)
KAPCO 28.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
KEL 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.86%)
MDTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-8.58%)
MLCF 39.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.83%)
NETSOL 113.95 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.44%)
PACE 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.69%)
PAEL 27.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.46%)
POWER 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
PRL 17.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.65%)
PTC 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
SILK 1.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.65 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.08%)
TELE 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.29%)
TRG 128.49 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.5%)
UNITY 29.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.21%)
WTL 2.45 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.82%)
BR100 4,912 Decreased By ▼ -6.6 (-0.13%)
BR30 21,834 Increased By ▲ 449.95 (2.1%)
KSE100 47,032 Decreased By ▼ -80.48 (-0.17%)
KSE30 18,274 Decreased By ▼ -68.81 (-0.38%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Recovery of Rs815bn by NAB: Senate body decides to summon AGP, NAB auditor

Zaheer Abbasi 04 Nov 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Finance has decided to summon the Auditor General of Pakistan and the auditor of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to explain where Rs815 billion claimed to have been recovered by the NAB were deposited, after the Finance Ministry stated that it was not aware in which account the said amount has been deposited.

In response to a question about recoveries by the NAB, the additional secretary finance said that so far, the NAB has recovered Rs821 billion. He said that the Finance Ministry does not know from where the recovered money was collected and in which account of the government the money was being deposited. “It is not known in which account the NAB deposited the recovered Rs815 billion.”

President’s power to remove NAB chief comes under harsh criticism

The committee was told that of the recovered amount, only Rs6.5 billion was received under non-tax revenue. Where did the rest of the funds go, members of the committee asked.

The committee members said it was strange that the Finance Ministry, which deals with the revenue and expenditure of the country is oblivious about any record of such a large amount of money. This is a matter of surprise and concern. Senator Musaddik Malik said and asked that US$250 million sent by the National Crime Agency of the UK was also part of the total recovery or not. As no one was able to answer the questions asked by the members, the committee chairman decided to summon the auditor general of Pakistan and the auditor of the NAB in the next meeting of the committee to explain where the money recovered by the NAB deposited.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

NAB AGP Senate Standing Committee on Finance Musaddik Malik

Comments

1000 characters

Recovery of Rs815bn by NAB: Senate body decides to summon AGP, NAB auditor

Rupee depreciation, rising inflation: Senate panel dissatisfied with explanations

FCA for September: Nepra likely to allow KE Rs3 hike

Incremental consumption: Nepra approves Rs12.96/unit winter package

Punjab, Sindh trade barbs over water distribution dispute

Republicans jolt Biden with Virginia win

Valuation, import tariff: DGI&I involved in ‘misuse’ of powers: Senate panel

Sardar Masood made new US ambassador

Attachment of bank accounts: FBR yet to withdraw orders despite Senate panel’s directives

Targeted subsidy: PM Imran announces Rs120-billion relief package

Read more stories