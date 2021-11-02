ANL 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.61%)
ASC 14.06 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.3%)
ASL 18.42 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.19%)
BOP 8.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 7.61 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.87%)
FCCL 21.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.65%)
FFBL 26.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.64%)
FFL 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.3%)
FNEL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (6.52%)
GGGL 17.20 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.7%)
GGL 33.05 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.07%)
HUMNL 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.4%)
JSCL 20.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.19%)
KAPCO 28.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.38%)
KEL 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
MDTL 2.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.43%)
MLCF 40.64 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.97%)
NETSOL 115.00 Increased By ▲ 4.90 (4.45%)
PACE 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.69%)
PAEL 27.86 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.94%)
PIBTL 8.63 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.17%)
POWER 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
PRL 17.18 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (4.12%)
PTC 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
SILK 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
SNGP 42.16 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (3.33%)
TELE 17.53 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.45%)
TRG 130.00 Increased By ▲ 6.02 (4.86%)
UNITY 29.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.68%)
WTL 2.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.41%)
BR100 4,950 Increased By ▲ 47.85 (0.98%)
BR30 21,685 Increased By ▲ 355.94 (1.67%)
KSE100 47,306 Increased By ▲ 277.91 (0.59%)
KSE30 18,420 Increased By ▲ 149.61 (0.82%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Japan Airlines narrows H1 loss on cost cuts, forecasts annual loss

Reuters 02 Nov 2021

TOKYO: Japan Airlines Co Ltd (JAL) on Tuesday posted a first-half loss before interest and tax of 151.8 billion yen ($1.34 billion), less than a year ago as it cut costs during the pandemic, and forecast it would report an annual loss.

The prior year, Japan's second-largest airline had reported a loss before interest and tax of 223.9 billion yen in the six months ended Sept. 30.

JAL forecast it would report a full-year loss before interest and tax of 198 billion yen, having previously said the outlook was too uncertain to provide guidance.

Japan Airlines Co Ltd

Comments

1000 characters

Japan Airlines narrows H1 loss on cost cuts, forecasts annual loss

Completion of MEFP terms in IMF review: Deadlock on execution timeline remains a hurdle

Jul-Oct trade deficit swells 104pc YoY

Privatisation of HEC in doldrums

July-October: Govt suffers around Rs203bn revenue loss on PL, GST

Corporate sector: Deadline for digital payments extended

Fawad says relief package to be announced soon

Fawad thanks media for demonstrating responsibility in recent crisis

Deliver on promises, developing world tells rich

Jury members urged clemency for tortured Pakistani detainee

NAB to hear cases of fake accounts, money laundering: New ordinance gives president back the power to sack NAB chairman

Read more stories