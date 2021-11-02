Seminar on 'taboos and facts during pregnancy, early childhood development' held

KARACHI: Adverse impacts and taboos that women encounter during pregnancy and early childhood development which tend to be mostly non-scientific, usually result in complications for both mother and the child.

This was stated by speakers addressing a one-day seminar on "Taboos and Facts during pregnancy, Early Childhood Development" at Multan on Monday. The seminar was organised with the joint collaboration of Martin Dow and Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of Pakistan (SOGP).

Prof Dr Shahid Irshad Rao while addressing the participants said that frequently elders in the family coach women about the do's and don'ts during pregnancy. For instance, women are told to refrain from frequent baths, using hair dryer, keeping pets like cats, regular travelling, avoid climbing stairs or bending all of which is rumoured to result in miscarriages, he said. Contrary to the implications, all of these are deemed to be non-scientific and untrue concepts prevailing in our society, he added.

Prof Dr Samee Akhtar said that, sometimes women are told by the elders of the family stereotypical things that must be eradicated for healthy mother and healthy child. He said that there is a dire need to break all taboos and stereotypes witnessed at the time of pregnancy and early childhood development.

While addressing the participants, Prof Dr Mehnaz Khakwani said that in our society women are blamed for infertility and gender of the child. She clarified that "morning sickness" is not related to morning only that can happen at any time. She said that 30 minutes brisk walk is necessary and beneficial for every pregnant woman.

Prof Dr Huma Quddosi advised that women should drink plenty of water and consume other fluids for healthy and safe pregnancy. She said that there is a dire need to eradicate myths related to pregnancy such as you should eat for two, taking iron supplements may result in dark complexion of baby, sesame seat, mango and papaya can cause abortion, etc. Leading healthcare professionals from SOGP Multan and faculty Nishtar Medical Hospital and University Multan also addressed to the seminar.

