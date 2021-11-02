ANL 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.86%)
ASC 13.88 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.04%)
ASL 17.85 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.06%)
BOP 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.13%)
BYCO 7.47 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (5.21%)
FCCL 21.54 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (10.46%)
FFBL 26.48 Increased By ▲ 3.56 (15.53%)
FFL 13.29 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (5.31%)
FNEL 8.59 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (17.03%)
GGGL 17.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.64%)
GGL 32.70 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (5.48%)
HUMNL 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.86%)
JSCL 21.00 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (10.64%)
KAPCO 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3.24%)
KEL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.13%)
MDTL 2.30 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (7.98%)
MLCF 40.25 Increased By ▲ 3.76 (10.3%)
NETSOL 110.10 Increased By ▲ 2.77 (2.58%)
PACE 4.37 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.55%)
PAEL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (4.78%)
PIBTL 8.53 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.53%)
POWER 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (6.76%)
PRL 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (4.9%)
PTC 9.24 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.65%)
SILK 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.11%)
SNGP 40.80 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.26%)
TELE 17.11 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.01%)
TRG 123.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.84 (-2.24%)
UNITY 29.60 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (4.59%)
WTL 2.46 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (5.13%)
BR100 4,902 Increased By ▲ 126.72 (2.65%)
BR30 21,329 Increased By ▲ 829.93 (4.05%)
KSE100 47,028 Increased By ▲ 808.91 (1.75%)
KSE30 18,271 Increased By ▲ 329.3 (1.84%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Seminar on 'taboos and facts during pregnancy, early childhood development' held

Recorder Report 02 Nov 2021

KARACHI: Adverse impacts and taboos that women encounter during pregnancy and early childhood development which tend to be mostly non-scientific, usually result in complications for both mother and the child.

This was stated by speakers addressing a one-day seminar on "Taboos and Facts during pregnancy, Early Childhood Development" at Multan on Monday. The seminar was organised with the joint collaboration of Martin Dow and Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of Pakistan (SOGP).

Prof Dr Shahid Irshad Rao while addressing the participants said that frequently elders in the family coach women about the do's and don'ts during pregnancy. For instance, women are told to refrain from frequent baths, using hair dryer, keeping pets like cats, regular travelling, avoid climbing stairs or bending all of which is rumoured to result in miscarriages, he said. Contrary to the implications, all of these are deemed to be non-scientific and untrue concepts prevailing in our society, he added.

Prof Dr Samee Akhtar said that, sometimes women are told by the elders of the family stereotypical things that must be eradicated for healthy mother and healthy child. He said that there is a dire need to break all taboos and stereotypes witnessed at the time of pregnancy and early childhood development.

While addressing the participants, Prof Dr Mehnaz Khakwani said that in our society women are blamed for infertility and gender of the child. She clarified that "morning sickness" is not related to morning only that can happen at any time. She said that 30 minutes brisk walk is necessary and beneficial for every pregnant woman.

Prof Dr Huma Quddosi advised that women should drink plenty of water and consume other fluids for healthy and safe pregnancy. She said that there is a dire need to eradicate myths related to pregnancy such as you should eat for two, taking iron supplements may result in dark complexion of baby, sesame seat, mango and papaya can cause abortion, etc. Leading healthcare professionals from SOGP Multan and faculty Nishtar Medical Hospital and University Multan also addressed to the seminar.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

childhood development SOGP Prof Dr Mehnaz Khakwani

Comments

Comments are closed.

Seminar on 'taboos and facts during pregnancy, early childhood development' held

Jul-Oct trade deficit swells 104pc YoY

Privatisation of HEC in doldrums

July-October: Govt suffers around Rs203bn revenue loss on PL, GST

Corporate sector: Deadline for digital payments extended

Fawad says relief package to be announced soon

Deliver on promises, developing world tells rich

Jury members urged clemency for tortured Pakistani detainee

NAB to hear cases of fake accounts, money laundering: New ordinance gives president back the power to sack NAB chairman

SBP rejects rumours of cyber attack on several banks

Oct CPI inflation up 9.19pc YoY

Read more stories