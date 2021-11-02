KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 149,527 tonnes of cargo comprising 107,242 tonnes of import cargo and 42,285 tonnes of export cargo during last 48 hours ending on Monday. The total import cargo of 107,242 comprised of 39,828 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 5,471 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 14,539 tonnes of DAP, 417 tonnes of Palm Kernel Expeller, 2,469 tonnes of Rock Phosphate, 3,998 tonnes of Sugar, 2,092 tonnes of Wheat and 38,428 tonnes of Oil/Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 42,285 tonnes comprised of 26,445 tonnes of containerized cargo, 12,062 tonnes of Clinkers, 3,778 tonnes of Cements. Nearly, 4491 containers comprising of 2620 containers import and 1871 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Monday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 1093 of 20's and 700 of 40's loaded while 01 of 20's and 63 of 40's empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 456 of 20's and 655 of 40's loaded containers while 61 of 20's and 22 of 40's empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Nearly 07 ships, namely Sc Brilliant, Thorsky, Dalmacija, Osaka, Mol Generosity, Dream Orchid and Caledonia have berth at Karachi Port. About 04 ships, namely Thorsky, Mohar, Arawana, and Dream Orchid have sailed out from Karachi Port.

Some 06 cargoes namely, Alpine Persefone, Kota Naluri, Diyala, Castor Leader, Phoenix Leader and Kronos were expected to arrive on the same day.

PORT QASIM

A total of 10 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, two Container ships, Safmarine Ngami and Diyala left the port on Monday morning, while two more ships, APL New York and Flagship Privet are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

Cargo volume of 118,751 tonnes, comprising 71,954 tonnes imports cargo and 46,797 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 3,161 Containers (775 TEUs Imports and 2,386 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are six ships namely, Long Beach Express, MSC Paola, Seago Piraeus, Sheng He Hai, Wonder Vega and Mesaimeer carrying Containers, Coal, Furnace oil and LNG are expected to take berths at QICT, PQEPT, FOTCO and EETL respectively on Monday, 1st November-2021, while another containers ship 'MSC Jasmine' is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Tuesday, 2nd November-2021.

