ANL 16.36 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (4.87%)
ASC 13.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.52%)
ASL 17.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-4.48%)
BOP 8.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.13%)
BYCO 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.98%)
FCCL 19.50 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (5.81%)
FFBL 22.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 12.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.86%)
FNEL 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.13%)
GGGL 17.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-4.07%)
GGL 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.59%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.7%)
JSCL 18.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.91%)
KAPCO 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.43%)
KEL 3.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.14%)
MDTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.93%)
MLCF 36.49 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.36%)
NETSOL 107.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.75%)
PACE 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.69%)
PAEL 26.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
PIBTL 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.74%)
POWER 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.93%)
PRL 15.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.38%)
PTC 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.78%)
SILK 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
SNGP 39.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.6%)
TELE 16.61 Increased By ▲ 16.61 (0%)
TRG 126.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.93%)
UNITY 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-4.91%)
WTL 2.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.68%)
BR100 4,775 Increased By ▲ 9.98 (0.21%)
BR30 20,499 Decreased By ▼ -116.6 (-0.57%)
KSE100 46,219 Increased By ▲ 228.2 (0.5%)
KSE30 17,941 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-0.01%)
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

IBA Karachi holds session with Italian consul general

Recorder Report 30 Oct 2021

KARACHI: The International Resource Centre at the Institute of Business Administration (IBA) Karachi held a session with Danilo Giurdanella, the Consul General (CG) of Italy in Karachi. The talk was hosted by Dr S Akbar Zaidi, the Executive Director, IBA Karachi at the Main Campus.

The topic of discussion was ‘Pak-Italy Relations Through Diplomatic Lens’. During the session, the two explored possibilities of collaboration and exchange opportunities for students and faculty with Italian universities. Members of the IBA faculty, students, and staff attended the event.

Dr Zaidi opened the session by introducing Giurdanella and shed light on the increasing interest of IBA students in taking up Italian language as a foreign language at the Institute which shows the rising interest of students in applying to higher education institutes in Italy.

“We want close relationships with top tier universities of the world, and Italian universities have a very fast-growing market of Pakistani students,” he remarked.

Giurdanella commenced his talk by mentioning how Italy, like Pakistan has an ancient civilization, and both the countries have been a hub of various cultures living together. He highlighted the Islamic influence in southern Italy during the Middle Ages. He also appreciated the state-of-the-art campus facilities offered at the IBA.

Highlighting the importance of people-to-people interaction and how that helps in creating strong bilateral relationships and diplomatic ties, the Consul General talked about the large numbers of Pakistanis living in Italy. “Italy has the largest population of Pakistanis living within the European Union,” he stated.

Talking about the thriving economic relations, Giurdanella elaborated that the two countries have booming trade relations, with Pakistan having a positive trade balance with Italy. “$5 billion is our trade potential which is five times more than where our trade currently stands,” he said. He spoke about the need to tap the trade potential fully between the two countries.

The CG emphasised on the need for high level conferences in Pakistan so that the rest of the world gets to know the untapped potential that lies within the country. He also highlighted that, “Italy and Pakistan share very good cooperation at the United Nations. Both are members of the Uniting for Consensus,” he elaborated on the Coffee Club that developed in the 1990s, a movement that countered the bids for permanent seats proposed by the G4 nations.

Dr Zaidi concluded the talk by encouraging the IBA faculty and students to explore higher education options in Italy which has great institutions of higher learning.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

European Union IBA UNITED NATIONS Pak Italy Relations

Comments

Comments are closed.

IBA Karachi holds session with Italian consul general

Govt treating TLP with kid gloves?

Nepra chairman’s powers restored

Framework for developing strategic reserves: CCoE directs formation of body under Ogra

‘Just give us our money’: Taliban push to unlock Afghan billions abroad

External debt, liabilities increased to $125.876bn by end Sept

Circular debt reaches Rs2.379trn mark in Q1

Next review: Govt about to announce agreement with IMF: Dr Reza

Chinese bonds’ inclusion in major global indexes

FBR exceeds Rs397bn Oct collection target

Supply to fertilizer plants: Ministry seeks Rs1.096bn LPS for payment to SNGPL

Read more stories