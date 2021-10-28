ANL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.45%)
ASC 13.54 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.04%)
ASL 18.31 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.58%)
BOP 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.44%)
BYCO 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.45%)
FCCL 18.43 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (5.19%)
FFBL 22.92 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.73%)
FFL 12.73 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.35%)
FNEL 7.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 17.92 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (4.13%)
GGL 31.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.28%)
HUMNL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.88%)
JSCL 19.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.26%)
KAPCO 27.68 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.35%)
KEL 3.50 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (4.17%)
MDTL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.27%)
MLCF 36.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.86%)
NETSOL 108.14 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (3%)
PACE 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.73%)
PAEL 26.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.17%)
PIBTL 8.39 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.84%)
POWER 7.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
PRL 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.93%)
PTC 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
SILK 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.7%)
SNGP 40.55 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.04%)
TELE 16.61 Increased By ▲ 16.61 (0%)
TRG 129.32 Increased By ▲ 5.86 (4.75%)
UNITY 29.76 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.12%)
WTL 2.38 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.93%)
BR100 4,759 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-0.03%)
BR30 20,616 Decreased By ▼ -6.13 (-0.03%)
KSE100 45,991 Increased By ▲ 139.69 (0.3%)
KSE30 17,942 Increased By ▲ 2.69 (0.01%)
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China's yuan ends at 10-day low as state banks step in to buy dollars

Reuters 28 Oct 2021

SHANGHAI/BEIJING: China's yuan ended Thursday's domestic trading session at the weakest level in 10 days, breaching a key threshold, pressured by heavy demand for dollars from state banks and oil firms.

The onshore yuan opened at 6.3985 per dollar and finished the domestic session at 6.4006, 91 pips weaker than previous late night session.

The weakness in the yuan came as major state-owned banks were spotted buying dollars in onshore spot market to push the yuan to the weaker side of the psychologically important 6.4 per dollar level, three sources said.

The sources were not entirely sure if the dollar buying by state banks was on behalf of their corporate clients, given the increase in dollar demand from oil firms has also pressured the yuan.

The yuan's domestic closing price could affect the following day's official midpoint fixing, and the spot market is only allowed to trade within a narrow band of 2% on either side of that day's guidance rate.

Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.3957 per dollar, 101 pips weaker than the previous fix of 6.3856.

Other factors including renewed US-China tensions and continued worries about the financial health of Chinese property developers also weighed on the yuan, currency traders said.

They said market sentiment was hurt since late Wednesday afternoon after Reuters reported that some Chinese property developers had proposed extending their offshore bond maturities or undertaking a debt restructuring in a meeting with regulators, citing sources.

The news suggested to some investors that those troubled developers barely had enough money to pay back their debt, a trader at a foreign bank said.

The yuan was also hit by fresh signs of US-China tensions. President Joe Biden told Southeast Asian nations the United States would stand with them in defending freedom of the seas and democracy and called China's actions towards Taiwan "coercive" and a threat to peace and stability.

Some traders expected the yuan to find support around the psychologically important 6.4 per dollar as Chinese government bonds are set to be included in the FTSE Russell flagship World Government Bond Index (WGBI) on Oct. 29, which should attract more foreign capital inflows and support the yuan.

Meanwhile, the market was focused on the policy meetings of the Bank of Japan and the European Central Bank this week, as the monetary policy divergence between China and other major economies could affect fund flows and currency markets, traders added.

In China, the central bank has been injecting 200 billion yuan into the financial system daily through open market operations this week, resulting a in a net injection of 60 billion yuan so far this month, compared with a net drain of 260 billion yuan in October 2020.

"Hopes for PBOC's board reserve requirement ratio (RRR) cut have been diminishing," said Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank in Hong Kong.

"It appears that the PBOC can manage to contain the fallouts from the Evergrande crisis and a broad RRR cut is no longer needed to keep liquidity condition reasonably ample given the support from more flexible reverse repo operations."

Yuan

Comments

1000 characters

China's yuan ends at 10-day low as state banks step in to buy dollars

Against USD: Pakistan's rupee continues to recover, closes at 172.26

SC issues detailed verdict on Nasla Tower demolition

India tests ballistic missile with 5,000 km range

We should be unapologetic in sharing our narrative: Dr Moeed Yusuf

China urges World Bank, IMF to help Afghanistan

Wheat flour in Sindh: Tarin concerned at price differential

Citigroup plans more investment in Saudi Arabia, eyes banking licence

China to build base for Tajikistan near Afghan border: official

Saqlain tells Pakistan not to lower guard against 'fearless' Afghanistan

Required supply of RLNG not possible as of now

Read more stories