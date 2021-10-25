China's state planner says will probe coal and energy price index providers

BEIJING: China's state planner said it will probe coal and energy price index providers for publishing false and manipulated prices, spreading rumours and fabricating indexes, in another measure to cool prices of the fuel amid a power crunch.

The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said in a statement on Monday that prices from some consultancies were completely deviating from supply/demand market fundamentals and seriously damaging public interest.

China coal futures slump as gov't signals intervention to ease power crisis

NDRC will check for compliance, will summon index providers and punish irregularities with measures such as suspension of publication or inclusion onto a blacklist.