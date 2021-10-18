ANL 15.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.35%)
Political uncertainty in Balochistan deepens

INP 18 Oct 2021

QUETTA: The political uncertainty in Balochistan regarding the fate of beleaguered Chief Minister Jam Kamal Alyani who is facing no-trust motion in the provincial assembly has entered the final stage as the estranged cabinet members of the ruling Balochistan Awami Party have intensified their efforts to dislodge Mr Kamal who on his part has also spurred his efforts to defeat the move.

Sources informed on Sunday that the angry lawmakers have accelerated their anti-CM campaign making contacts and consultation on Kamal's removal. The estranged leaders including Speaker Abdul Qadoos Bezinjo, Zahoor Buledi, Asad Ullah Baloch and others were seen making contacts with the opposition and allied parties for the success of their impending no-trust motion.

The angry lawmakers claimed that the no-confidence movement against CM Kamal would be succeeded with majority. They decided to summon a meeting of all parliamentary leaders of the BAP after the success of the no-trust motion.

The anti-trust move will be tabled in the provincial assembly on Oct 20.

Secretary Balochistan Assembly issued the agenda of the proceedings of the house which included the presentation of the no-confidence resolution against CM Kamal.

He also released a notification of the Balochistan governor regarding the summoning of the assembly session. On the other hand, Chief Minister Jam Kamal is hopeful to defeat the motion. Sources disclosed that the Kamal camp was making hectic efforts to reverse the motion. The chief minister and his supportive members would also hold meetings.

