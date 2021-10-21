ANL 15.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.67%)
ASC 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.02%)
ASL 18.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.5%)
BOP 8.88 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.49%)
BYCO 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.52%)
FCCL 18.09 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.69%)
FFBL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
FFL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
FNEL 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.93%)
GGGL 16.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.24%)
GGL 28.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.6%)
HUMNL 6.64 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.47%)
JSCL 19.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.49%)
KAPCO 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-4.09%)
KEL 3.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 2.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.68%)
MLCF 35.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.31%)
NETSOL 103.75 Decreased By ▼ -5.20 (-4.77%)
PACE 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.91%)
PAEL 27.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.04%)
PIBTL 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.61%)
POWER 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1%)
PRL 16.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.26%)
PTC 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.98%)
SILK 1.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.35%)
SNGP 40.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.66%)
TELE 17.14 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.45%)
TRG 130.36 Decreased By ▼ -3.74 (-2.79%)
UNITY 29.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.17%)
WTL 2.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-4.33%)
BR100 4,763 Increased By ▲ 46.96 (1%)
BR30 20,671 Decreased By ▼ -168.62 (-0.81%)
KSE100 45,821 Increased By ▲ 321.94 (0.71%)
KSE30 18,006 Increased By ▲ 181.61 (1.02%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,328
1624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,266,826
62224hr
1.4% positivity
Sindh
466,750
Punjab
438,433
Balochistan
33,149
Islamabad
106,571
KPK
177,132
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian stocks end lower as tech stocks drag; Asian Paints slumps 5%

Reuters 21 Oct 2021

BENGALURU: Indian shares closed lower on Thursday for a third straight session as losses in technology stocks outweighed gains in banks, while Asian Paints fell over 5% after higher raw materials costs dented profit, highlighting inflation concerns.

The NSE Nifty 50 index fell 0.5% to 18,178.10, while the S&P BSE Sensex dropped 0.6% to 60,923.

The Nifty IT index was the top drag among the sectoral indexes, falling 2.5%.

Positive global cues are likely to be overwhelmed by domestic concerns like high valuations that have become unsustainable and rising commodity inflation, which will impact the margins of firms, said V K Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

Shares of Asian Paints fell 5.3% after the company's profit was hurt by a near 50% jump in total expenses, including a 72.7% rise in cost of materials consumed.

Analysts said the Indian market was seeing consistent selling from institutional investors, concerned over higher valuations.

Domestic institutional investors sold $1.03 billion worth of securities in Indian capital markets in the past one week, Refinitiv data showed.

Nifty trades at a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.8 times forward earnings estimates, according to Refinitiv Eikon data, indicating a stretched valuation.

Indian stocks end lower as metals, banks drag; ITC slumps 6%

The Nifty bank index rose 1.3%, while the public sector bank index gained 2.7% on expectations of strong results during the quarter for lenders.

Bank of Maharashtra rose as much as 9% after its quarterly profit doubled and asset quality improved.

Future Retail fell 4% after a Singapore panel ruled that the retailer must take part in arbitration over a commercial dispute with Amazon.com Inc.

Department store chain Shoppers Stop rose as much as 20% on a smaller loss in the September quarter.

NSE Nifty 50 index Indian stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Indian stocks end lower as tech stocks drag; Asian Paints slumps 5%

Qureshi arrives in Kabul, will discuss bilateral relations with interim govt

Four security personnel martyred in IED explosion in Bajaur: ISPR

Pakistan's rupee closes near 174 as depreciation continues

Meeting vaccination target a must to prevent 5th Covid-19 wave: Asad Umar

SC grants bail to PPP's Khursheed Shah

Reduction in oil, ghee prices: Govt, PVMA finalise MoU

Digital mode of payment: PAA, PBC point out implementation challenges

FBR to notify revised valuation of immovable property by November

Flights cancelled, schools closed as China fights virus outbreak

Power tariff raise under FCA imminent

Read more stories