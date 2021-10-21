TLP workers block Lahore entry points against detention of Rizvi

LAHORE: The workers of Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan on Wednesday blocked some of the entry points of the metropolis against illegal detention of Hafiz Saad Hussain Rizvi due to which citizens had to suffer worst traffic mess at Multan Road.

A large numbers of TLP workers gathered at Tohker Niaz Baig and Sheikhpura Road at Sagian point. They were demanding release of their leader as per order of the Lahore High Court. They were chanting slogans against the government for not complying with the orders of court.

It is may be mentioned here that more than 100 clerics belonging to the banned Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) have been placed on the list of Fourth Schedule by the Punjab Home Department. A top official of the department confirmed that the decision was taken on the recommendation of district intelligence committees. According to him, the number of Fourth Schedulers could be increased as the Home Department is receiving recommendations from all deputy commissioners of the province.

Sources claimed that TLP’s assets have been frozen under the law and national identity cards and bank accounts of top party workers were blocked. Additionally, their names would be placed on the Exit Control List (ECL) by the Interior Ministry, they claimed.

The Fourth Schedule is a list on which suspects of terrorism and sectarianism are placed under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) 1997.

