Soldier martyred in exchange of fire with terrorists at Hangu checkpost: ISPR

A Pakistan Army soldier was martyred during exchange of fire with terrorists at a checkpost in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Hangu district, a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) stated on Wednesday.

The military's media wing said that terrorists attacked a checkpost in Thall Tehsil and during the intense exchange of fire 26-year-old soldier Waqas embraced martyrdom. The sepoy was a resident of Mansehra.

The army statement further said: "Troops initiated a prompt response and effectively engaged the terrorists."

Soldier martyred in exchange of fire with terrorists: ISPR

Earlier, an army official was martyred in an exchange of fire with terrorists in the North Waziristan tribal district.

Militants attacked a security post in North Waziristan's Ghariuom area. During the attack, Sepoy Muhammad Amir Iqbal, 30, was martyred in the ensuing exchange of fire.