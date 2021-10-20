ANL 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.26%)
ASC 13.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
ASL 18.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-6.15%)
BOP 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
BYCO 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.29%)
FCCL 17.79 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (4.77%)
FFBL 23.08 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.23%)
FFL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.35%)
FNEL 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.69%)
GGGL 16.90 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.68%)
GGL 29.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.82%)
HUMNL 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (5.54%)
JSCL 20.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.47%)
KAPCO 28.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.23%)
KEL 3.43 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.59%)
MDTL 2.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (4.19%)
MLCF 35.12 Increased By ▲ 2.64 (8.13%)
NETSOL 108.95 Increased By ▲ 7.50 (7.39%)
PACE 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.57%)
PAEL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (5.62%)
PIBTL 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
POWER 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.32%)
PRL 16.65 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.65%)
PTC 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
SILK 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.23%)
SNGP 41.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-3.48%)
TELE 16.73 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.7%)
TRG 134.10 Increased By ▲ 5.75 (4.48%)
UNITY 29.85 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (4.04%)
WTL 2.54 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (11.4%)
BR100 4,716 Increased By ▲ 108.86 (2.36%)
BR30 20,840 Increased By ▲ 565.69 (2.79%)
KSE100 45,499 Increased By ▲ 870.01 (1.95%)
KSE30 17,825 Increased By ▲ 368.99 (2.11%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,312
1224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,266,204
55424hr
1.32% positivity
Sindh
466,432
Punjab
438,271
Balochistan
33,138
Islamabad
106,543
KPK
177,038
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Soldier martyred in exchange of fire with terrorists at Hangu checkpost: ISPR

  • Military's media wing says militants attacked a checkpost in Thall Tehsil
BR Web Desk 20 Oct 2021

A Pakistan Army soldier was martyred during exchange of fire with terrorists at a checkpost in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Hangu district, a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) stated on Wednesday.

The military's media wing said that terrorists attacked a checkpost in Thall Tehsil and during the intense exchange of fire 26-year-old soldier Waqas embraced martyrdom. The sepoy was a resident of Mansehra.

The army statement further said: "Troops initiated a prompt response and effectively engaged the terrorists."

Soldier martyred in exchange of fire with terrorists: ISPR

Earlier, an army official was martyred in an exchange of fire with terrorists in the North Waziristan tribal district.

Militants attacked a security post in North Waziristan's Ghariuom area. During the attack, Sepoy Muhammad Amir Iqbal, 30, was martyred in the ensuing exchange of fire.

ISPR Terrorist attack Soldier martyred Pak Army hangu

Comments

1000 characters

Soldier martyred in exchange of fire with terrorists at Hangu checkpost: ISPR

Against USD: Pakistan's rupee weakens further, closes at 173.47

Disgruntled BAP lawmakers file no-confidence motion against Balochistan CM

KSE-100 gains 870 points as investor sentiment soothed on IMF front

Russia says Taliban must meet expectations on rights

Sindh announces minimum wage at Rs25,000, eases teachers' recruitment policy

Noor Mukadam murder: Zahir's parents challenge indictment in IHC

VavaCars raises $50m in one of Turkey and Pakistan's largest Series B rounds

ADB-backed Rider raises $2.3 million in seed round

Biden picks career diplomat Donald Blome for top posting in Pakistan

Read more stories