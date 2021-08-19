ANL 28.50 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.83%)
Soldier martyred in exchange of fire with terrorists: ISPR

19 Aug 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Army soldier was martyred during an exchange of fire with terrorists at a check post in the South Waziristan district.

In a statement here on Wednesday, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that officials at the check post in Kanniguram area of the district observed and engaged the terrorists.

During the intense exchange of fire, one of the terrorists was killed while a soldier, 42-year-old Naib Subedar Sonay Zai, was critically injured and later succumbed to his wounds, the statement added.

The martyred soldier hailed from Dera Ismail Khan.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

