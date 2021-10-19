ANL 15.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-4.38%)
ASC 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-4.31%)
ASL 20.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.2%)
BOP 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.75%)
BYCO 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.05%)
FCCL 16.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.97%)
FFBL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.51%)
FFL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.3%)
FNEL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.95%)
GGGL 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-4.96%)
GGL 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-5.18%)
HUMNL 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.02%)
JSCL 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.35%)
KAPCO 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.69%)
KEL 3.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.01%)
MDTL 2.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.9%)
MLCF 32.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-3.33%)
NETSOL 101.45 Decreased By ▼ -4.55 (-4.29%)
PACE 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3%)
PAEL 26.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-5.15%)
PIBTL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.45%)
POWER 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.75%)
PRL 16.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.66%)
PTC 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.04%)
SILK 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.39%)
SNGP 42.50 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.4%)
TELE 16.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 128.35 Decreased By ▼ -7.43 (-5.47%)
UNITY 28.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-4.05%)
WTL 2.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5%)
BR100 4,607 Decreased By ▼ -60.66 (-1.3%)
BR30 20,274 Decreased By ▼ -617.96 (-2.96%)
KSE100 44,629 Decreased By ▼ -192.08 (-0.43%)
KSE30 17,456 Decreased By ▼ -65.93 (-0.38%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,280
1124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,265,047
66324hr
1.66% positivity
Sindh
465,819
Punjab
437,974
Balochistan
33,128
Islamabad
106,469
KPK
176,886
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report 19 Oct 2021

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
Tata Textile Mills Ltd            12-10-2021   19-10-2021   25%(i)         08-10-2021
Engro Corporation Ltd             13-10-2021   19-10-2021   70%(ii)        11-10-2021
First Al-Noor Modaraba            13-10-2021   19-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Fauji Cement Company Ltd          14-10-2021   20-10-2021   NIL                           20-10-2021
Amreli Steels Ltd                 12-10-2021   21-10-2021   NIL                           21-10-2021
Merit Packaging Ltd               12-10-2021   21-10-2021   148%R**        08-10-2021     21-10-2021
Dynea Pakistan Ltd                14-10-2021   21-10-2021   100%(F)        12-10-2021     21-10-2021
Matco Foods Ltd                   14-10-2021   21-10-2021   NIL                           21-10-2021
National Refinery Ltd             14-10-2021   21-10-2021   100%(F)        12-10-2021     21-10-2021
Attock Cement Pakistan Ltd        14-10-2021   21-10-2021   40%(F)         12-10-2021     21-10-2021
Ittefaq Iron Industries Ltd       15-10-2021   21-10-2021   NIL                           21-10-2021
Shabbir Tiles & Ceramics Ltd      15-10-2021   21-10-2021   25%(F)         13-10-2021     21-10-2021
TPL Properties Ltd                15-10-2021   21-10-2021   NIL                           21-10-2021
TPL Trakker Ltd                   15-10-2021   21-10-2021   NIL                           21-10-2021
AKD Hospitality Ltd               15-10-2021   21-10-2021   NIL                           21-10-2021
Cherat Packaging Ltd              15-10-2021   21-10-2021   40%(F)         13-10-2021     21-10-2021
Agriauto Industries Ltd           15-10-2021   21-10-2021   120%(F)        13-10-2021     21-10-2021
Pakistan Synthetics Ltd           15-10-2021   22-10-2021   25%(F),10%B    13-10-2021     22-10-2021
Ghani Global Glass Ltd            15-10-2021   22-10-2021   NIL                           23-10-2021
Ghani Global Holdings Ltd         15-10-2021   22-10-2021   15%B           13-10-2021     23-10-2021
Agha Steel Industries Ltd         15-10-2021   22-10-2021   5%B            13-10-2021     22-10-2021
Drekkar Kingsway Ltd              15-10-2021   22-10-2021   NIL                           22-10-2021
Kot Addu Power Company Ltd        15-10-2021   22-10-2021   35%(F)         13-10-2021     22-10-2021
786 Investments Ltd               15-10-2021   22-10-2021   NIL                           22-10-2021
TPL Corp Ltd                      15-10-2021   22-10-2021   NIL                           22-10-2021
Pakistan PVC Ltd                  15-10-2021   22-10-2021   NIL                           22-10-2021
Murree Brewery Company Ltd        16-10-2021   22-10-2021   100%(F)        14-10-2021     22-10-2021
Macter International Ltd          16-10-2021   23-10-2021   20%(F)         14-10-2021     23-10-2021
Babri Cotton Mills Ltd            16-10-2021   23-10-2021   NIL                           23-10-2021
Janana De Malucho Textile
Mills Ltd                         16-10-2021   23-10-2021   NIL                           23-10-2021
Nimir Resins Ltd                  17-10-2021   23-10-2021   NIL                           23-10-2021
Dawood Equities Ltd               11-10-2021   25-10-2021   10%B           07-10-2021     25-10-2021
Pakistan Paper Products Ltd       16-10-2021   25-10-2021   30%(F)         14-10-2021     25-10-2021
Artistic Denim Mills Ltd          17-10-2021   25-10-2021   20%(F)         14-10-2021     25-10-2021
Descon Oxychem Ltd                18-10-2021   25-10-2021   10%(F)         14-10-2021     25-10-2021
NetSol Technologies Ltd           18-10-2021   25-10-2021   NIL                           25-10-2021
Calcorp Ltd                       18-10-2021   25-10-2021   NIL                           25-10-2021
Sitara Chemical Industries Ltd    19-10-2021   25-10-2021   100%(F)        15-10-2021     25-10-2021
Shezan International Ltd          19-10-2021   25-10-2021   55%(F),10%B    15-10-2021     25-10-2021
Elahi Cotton Mills Ltd            19-10-2021   25-10-2021   NIL                           25-10-2021
Kohat Textile Mills Ltd           19-10-2021   25-10-2021   10%(F)         15-10-2021     25-10-2021
Saif Textile Mills Ltd            19-10-2021   25-10-2021   NIL                           25-10-2021
Olympia Mills Ltd                 19-10-2021   25-10-2021   NIL                           25-10-2021
Haji Mohammad Ismail Mills Ltd.   19-10-2021   25-10-2021   NIL                           25-10-2021
Ismail Industries Ltd             19-10-2021   25-10-2021   150%(F)        15-10-2021     25-10-2021
Pakistan Petroleum Ltd            19-10-2021   25-10-2021   20%(F)         15-10-2021     25-10-2021
Pakistan Petroleum
Ltd-Preference                    19-10-2021   25-10-2021   15%(F)
Sui Northern Gas Pipeines Ltd     22-10-2021   25-10-2021   20%(i)         20-10-2021
Pakistan State Oil Company Ltd    15-10-2021   26-10-2021   100%(F)        13-10-2021     26-10-2021
Sally Textile Mills Ltd           16-10-2021   26-10-2021   NIL                           26-10-2021
Al-Khair Gadoon Ltd               18-10-2021   26-10-2021   NIL                           26-10-2021
First Credit & Investment
Bank Ltd                          18-10-2021   26-10-2021   NIL                           26-10-2021
Habib Rice Products Ltd           18-10-2021   26-10-2021   60%(F)         14-10-2021     26-10-2021
Kohinoor Energy Ltd               19-10-2021   26-10-2021   NIL                           26-10-2021
Gatron(Industries) Ltd            19-10-2021   26-10-2021   NIL                           26-10-2021
Ibrahim Fibres Ltd                19-10-2021   26-10-2021   20%(F)         15-10-2021     26-10-2021
Orient Rental Modaraba            19-10-2021   26-10-2021   10%(F)         15-10-2021     26-10-2021
Popular Islamic Modaraba          19-10-2021   26-10-2021   4.034%(F)      15-10-2021     26-10-2021
Pak D atacom Ltd                  19-10-2021   26-10-2021   15%(F),10%B    15-10-2021     26-10-2021
Quetta Textile Mills Ltd          19-10-2021   26-10-2021   NIL                           26-10-2021
Arpak International
Investments Ltd.                  19-10-2021   26-10-2021   NIL                           26-10-2021
First Elite Capital Modaraba      19-10-2021   26-10-2021   3%(F)          15-10-2021     26-10-2021
MCB-Arif Habib Savings &
Investments Ltd                   19-10-2021   26-10-2021   27.5%(F)       15-10-2021     26-10-2021
Gillette Pakistan Ltd             19-10-2021   26-10-2021   NIL                           26-10-2021
Mari Petroleum Company Ltd        19-10-2021   26-10-2021   750%(F)        15-10-2021     26-10-2021
Javedan Corporation Ltd           19-10-2021   26-10-2021   20%B           15-10-2021     26-10-2021
Orix Leasing Pakistan Ltd         19-10-2021   26-10-2021   20%(F)         15-10-2021     26-10-2021
Bolan Castings Ltd                19-10-2021   26-10-2021   NIL                           26-10-2021
Orix Modaraba                     19-10-2021   26-10-2021   29%(F)         15-10-2021     26-10-2021
Sindh Modaraba                    19-10-2021   26-10-2021   10%(F)         15-10-2021     26-10-2021
Buxly Paints Ltd                  20-10-2021   26-10-2021   NIL                           26-10-2021
Hi-Tech Lubricants Ltd            20-10-2021   26-10-2021   20%(F),20%B    15-10-2021     26-10-2021
The Crescent Textile Mills Ltd    20-10-2021   26-10-2021   NIL                           26-10-2021
First National Bank Modaraba      20-10-2021   26-10-2021   NIL                           26-10-2021
Sardar Chemical Industries Ltd    20-10-2021   26-10-2021   10%(F)         15-10-2021     26-10-2021
NImir Industrial Chemicals Ltd    20-10-2021   26-10-2021   20%(F)         15-10-2021     26-10-2021
Shield Corporation Ltd            13-10-2021   27-10-2021   20%(F)         11-10-2021     27-10-2021
First Imrooz Modaraba             14-10-2021   27-10-2021   155%(F)        12-10-2021     27-10-2021
Habib Metro Modaraba              18-10-2021   27-10-2021   4%(F)          14-10-2021     27-10-2021
First Habib Modaraba              18-10-2021   27-10-2021   28%(F)         14-10-2021     27-10-2021
Byco Petroleum Pakistan Ltd       19-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                           27-10-2021
Faisal Spinning Mills Ltd         19-10-2021   27-10-2021   214.50%(F)     15-10-2021     27-10-2021
Blessed Textiles Ltd              19-10-2021   27-10-2021   330%(F)        15-10-2021     27-10-2021
Bhanero Textile Mills Ltd         19-10-2021   27-10-2021   715%(F)        15-10-2021     27-10-2021
Globe Textile Mills Ltd           19-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                           27-10-2021
Biafo Industries Ltd              19-10-2021   27-10-2021   10%B           15-10-2021     27-10-2021
Suhail Jute Mills Ltd             20-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Dewan Cement Ltd                  20-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                           27-10-2021
Dewan Automotive
Engineering Ltd.                  20-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                           27-10-2021
Dewan Textile Mills Ltd           20-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                           27-10-2021
Dewan Mushtaq Textile
Mills Ltd.                        20-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                           27-10-2021
Dewan Khalid Textiles
Mills Ltd.                        20-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                           27-10-2021
Dewan Farooque Spinning
Mills Ltd                         20-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                           27-10-2021
Dewan Farooque Motors Ltd         20-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                           27-10-2021
Invest Capital Investment
Bank Ltd                          20-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                           27-10-2021
AN Textile Mills Ltd              20-10-2021   27-10-2021   7%(F)          15-10-2021     27-10-2021
Landmark Spinning
Industries Ltd.                   20-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                           27-10-2021
Karam Ceramics Ltd                20-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                           27-10-2021
Ashfaq Textile Mills Ltd          20-10-2021   27-10-2021   10%B           15-10-2021     28-10-2021
Shaffi Chemical Industries Ltd    20-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                           27-10-2021
Diamond Industries Ltd            20-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                           27-10-2021
Gharibwal Cement Ltd              20-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                           27-10-2021
Al-Abid Silk Mills Ltd            20-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                           27-10-2021
Towellers Ltd                     20-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                           27-10-2021
Data Agro Ltd                     20-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                           27-10-2021
Dadabhoy Sack Ltd                 20-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                           27-10-2021
Dadabhoy Cement Industries Ltd    20-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                           27-10-2021
D.M. Textile Mills Ltd            20-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                           27-10-2021
Sana Industries Ltd               20-10-2021   27-10-2021   15%(F),10%B    15-10-2021     27-10-2021
Security Leasing
Corporation Ltd                   20-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                           27-10-2021
Khyber Textile Mills Ltd          20-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                           27-10-2021
Nishat Power Ltd                  20-10-2021   27-10-2021   15%(F)         15-10-2021     27-10-2021
Ittehad Chemicals Ltd             20-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                           27-10-2021
First Dawood
Investment Bank Ltd.              20-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                           27-10-2021
Kohinoor Mills Ltd                20-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                           27-10-2021
Sitara Peroxide Ltd               21-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                           27-10-2021
Bilal Fibres Ltd                  21-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                           27-10-2021
Pakistan Services Ltd             21-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                           27-10-2021
Dawood Hercules
Corporation Ltd.                  21-10-2021   27-10-2021   30%(ii)        18-10-2021
Berger Paints Pakistan Ltd        21-10-2021   27-10-2021   40%(F)         18-10-2021     27-10-2021
Roshan Packages Ltd               21-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Reliance Cotton Spinning
Mills Ltd                         21-10-2021   27-10-2021   50%(F)         18-10-2021     27-10-2021
At-Tahur Ltd                      21-10-2021   27-10-2021   12%B           18-10-2021     27-10-2021
Sapphire Textile Mills Ltd        21-10-2021   27-10-2021   150%(F)        18-10-2021     27-10-2021
International Knitwear Ltd        21-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                           27-10-2021
Fazal Cloth Mills Ltd             21-10-2021   27-10-2021   100%(F)        18-10-2021     27-10-2021
Premium Textile Mills Ltd         21-10-2021   27-10-2021   500%(F)        18-10-2021     27-10-2021
Sitara Energy Ltd                 21-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                           27-10-2021
Siddiqsons Tin Plate Ltd          21-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                           27-10-2021
First UDL Modaraba                21-10-2021   27-10-2021   11%(F)         18-10-2021     27-10-2021
Synthetic Products
Enterprises Ltd.                  21-10-2021   27-10-2021   5%(F),8%B      18-10-2021     27-10-2021
Altern Energy Ltd                 21-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                           27-10-2021
Otsuka Pakistan Ltd               21-10-2021   27-10-2021   15%(F)         18-10-2021     27-10-2021
Sapphire Fibres Ltd               21-10-2021   27-10-2021   100%(F)        18-10-2021     27-10-2021
Allied Rental Moadarba            21-10-2021   27-10-2021   15%(F)         18-10-2021     27-10-2021
Suraj Cotton Mills Ltd            21-10-2021   27-10-2021   100%(F),10%B   18-10-2021     27-10-2021
Khurshid Spinning Mills Ltd       21-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                           27-10-2021
Sazgar Engineering Works Ltd      21-10-2021   27-10-2021   30%B           18-10-2021     27-10-2021
Rupali Polyester Ltd              22-10-2021   27-10-2021   50%(F)         20-10-2021     27-10-2021
Meezan Bank Ltd                   25-10-2021   27-10-2021   15%(iii)       21-10-2021
Image Pakistan Ltd                08-10-2021   28-10-2021   10%(F)         06-10-2021     28-10-2021
Allawasaya Textile &
Finishing Mills Ltd               14-10-2021   28-10-2021   352.50%(F)     12-10-2021     28-10-2021
Ecopack Ltd                       15-10-2021   28-10-2021   10%B           13-10-2021     28-10-2021
Shahzad Textile Mills Ltd         19-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Arshad Energy Ltd                 19-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Ideal Spinning Mills Ltd          19-10-2021   28-10-2021   18%(F)         15-10-2021     28-10-2021
Mandviwala Mauser Plastic
Industries Ltd                    20-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Dost Steels Ltd                   20-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Crescent Fibres Ltd               20-10-2021   28-10-2021   15%(F)         15-10-2021     28-10-2021
Amtex Ltd                         20-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Pakistan Hotels Developers Ltd    21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Shifa International
Hospitals Ltd                     21-10-2021   28-10-2021   2%B            18-10-2021     28-10-2021
Crescent Jute Products Ltd        21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Redco Textiles Ltd                21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Shams Textile Mills Ltd           21-10-2021   28-10-2021   20%(F)         18-10-2021     28-10-2021
Pioneer Cement Ltd                21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Nishat Chunian Ltd                21-10-2021   28-10-2021   50%(F)         18-10-2021     28-10-2021
First National Equities Ltd       21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Mughal Iron & Steel
Industries Ltd                    21-10-2021   28-10-2021   15%B           18-10-2021     28-10-2021
Flying Cement Company Ltd         21-10-2021   28-10-2021   5%B            18-10-2021     28-10-2021
Indus Dyeing & Manufacturing
Co. Ltd                           21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Sunrays Textile Mills Ltd         21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Citi Pharma Ltd                   21-10-2021   28-10-2021   15%(F),10%B    18-10-2021     28-10-2021
Media Times Ltd                   21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Mitchells Fruit Farms Ltd         21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Balochistan Glass Ltd             21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
GOC(Pak) Ltd                      21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Ghani Glass Ltd                   21-10-2021   28-10-2021   10%(F)         18-10-2021     28-10-2021
First Paramount Modaraba          21-10-2021   28-10-2021   4.5%(F)        18-10-2021     28-10-2021
The Organic Meat Company Ltd      21-10-2021   28-10-2021   10%B           18-10-2021     28-10-2021
Masood Textile Mills Ltd          21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Maqbool Textile Mills Ltd         21-10-2021   28-10-2021   17.50%(F)      18-10-2021     28-10-2021
Service Industries
Textiles Ltd                      21-10-2021   28-10-2021   10%(F)         18-10-2021     28-10-2021
Bunnys Ltd                        21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Colony Textile Mills Ltd          21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Crescent Cotton Mills Ltd         21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Hala Enterprises Ltd              21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
TRG Pakistan Ltd                  21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Fecto Cement Ltd                  21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Crescent Steel & Allied
Products Ltd                      21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
The General Tyre & Rubber
Company of Pakistan Ltd           21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Masood Textile Mills
Ltd-Preference(MSOTPS) *          21-10-2021   28-10-2021   Rs.0.93*       18-10-2021     28-10-2021
Salman Noman Enterprises Ltd      21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
First Capital Securities
Corporation Ltd                   21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
First Capital Equities Ltd        21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Yousaf Weaving Mills Ltd          21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Pace(Pakistan) Ltd                21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Ados Pakistan Ltd                 21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Asim Textile Mills Ltd            21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
J.A . Textile Mills Ltd           21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Hira Textile Mills Ltd            21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Beco Steel Ltd                    21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Nishat Mills Ltd                  21-10-2021   28-10-2021   40%(F)         18-10-2021     28-10-2021
Nadeem Textile Mills Ltd          21-10-2021   28-10-2021   30%(F)         18-10-2021     28-10-2021
D.G. Khan Cement Company Ltd.     21-10-2021   28-10-2021   10%(F)         18-10-2021     28-10-2021
Dewan Salman Fibre Ltd            21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
MAC PAC Films Ltd                 21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Service Fabrics Ltd               21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Ghandhara Nissan Ltd              22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Nagina Cotton Mills Ltd           22-10-2021   28-10-2021   25%(F)         20-10-2021     28-10-2021
Prosperity Weaving Mills Ltd      22-10-2021   28-10-2021   25%(F)         20-10-2021     28-10-2021
Ellcot Spinning Mills Ltd         22-10-2021   28-10-2021   25%(F)         20-10-2021     28-10-2021
Nishat Chunian Power Ltd          22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Oil & Gas Development
Company Ltd                       22-10-2021   28-10-2021   15%(F)         20-10-2021     28-10-2021
ICC Industries Ltd                22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Fateh Sports Wear Ltd             22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Fateh Industries Ltd              22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Wah Noble Chemicals Ltd           22-10-2021   28-10-2021   100%(F)        20-10-2021     28-10-2021
Saudi Pak Leasing Company Ltd     22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Ghazi Fabrics International Ltd   22-10-2021   28-10-2021   7.5%(F)        20-10-2021     28-10-2021
Din Textile Mills Ltd             22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Burshane LPG(Pakistan) Ltd        22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
The Searle Company Ltd            22-10-2021   28-10-2021                                 28-10-2021
Safe Mix Concrete Ltd             22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Hamid Textile Mills Ltd           22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           27-10-2021
Grays L easing Ltd                22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Pakistan National Shipping
Corporation Ltd                   22-10-2021   28-10-2021   30%(F)         20-10-2021     28-10-2021
Din Textile Mills Ltd             22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Aisha Steel Mills Ltd             22-10-2021   28-10-2021   20%(F)         20-10-2021     28-10-2021
B.R.R. Guardian Modaraba          22-10-2021   28-10-2021   13.2%(F)       20-10-2021     28-10-2021
Zahidjee Textile Mills Ltd        22-10-2021   28-10-2021   13%(F)         20-10-2021     28-10-2021
Saritow Spinning Mills Ltd        22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Samin Textiles Ltd                22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Kohinoor Power Company Ltd        22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Unity Foods Ltd                   22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
First Fidelity Leasing Modaraba   22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Kohinoor Industries Ltd           22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Jubilee Spinning & Weaving
Mills Ltd                         22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
IBL Healthcare Ltd                22-10-2021   28-10-2021   10%(F),20%B    20-10-2021     28-10-2021
Reliance Weaving Mills Ltd        22-10-2021   28-10-2021   25%(F)         20-10-2021     28-10-2021
Punjab Oil Mills Ltd              22-10-2021   28-10-2021   10%(F)         20-10-2021     28-10-2021
Shadab Textile Mills Ltd          22-10-2021   28-10-2021   10%(F)         20-10-2021     28-10-2021
J.K . Spinning Mills Ltd          22-10-2021   28-10-2021   15%(F)         20-10-2021     28-10-2021
Ghandhara Industries Ltd          22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Dawood Lawrencepur Ltd            22-10-2021   28-10-2021   27.50%(ii)     20-10-2021
Aisha Steel Mills
Ltd-Preference(ASLPS) *           22-10-2021   28-10-2021   Rs.12.85*      20-10-2021     28-10-2021
Aisha Steel Mills
Ltd-Convertible Pref.(ASLCPS) *   22-10-2021   28-10-2021   Rs.7.16*       20-10-2021     28-10-2021
Ali Asghar Textile Mills Ltd      22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Kohinoor Spinning Mills Ltd       22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Feroz 1888 Mills Ltd              22-10-2021   28-10-2021   14.3%(F)       20-10-2021     28-10-2021
Quice Food Industries Ltd         22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Frontier Ceramics Ltd             22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Leiner Pak Gelatine Ltd           22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
The National Silk & Rayon
Mills Ltd                         22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Escorts Investment Bank Ltd       22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
United Brands Ltd                 22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Power Cement
Ltd-Preference(POWERPS)           22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Tariq Glass Industries Ltd        22-10-2021   28-10-2021   120%(F)        20-10-2021     28-10-2021
Pakistan Stock Exchange Ltd       22-10-2021   28-10-2021   2%(F)          20-10-2021     28-10-2021
First IBL Modaraba                22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
AirLink Communication Ltd         22-10-2021   28-10-2021   12.5%(F),7.5%B 20-10-2021     28-10-2021
B.F. Modaraba                     22-10-2021   28-10-2021   5%(F)          20-10-2021     28-10-2021
Metropolitan Steel
Corporation Ltd.                  22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Husein Industries Ltd             22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Khyber Tobacco Company Ltd        22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Telecard Ltd                      22-10-2021   28-10-2021   5%B            20-10-2021     28-10-2021
Power Cement Ltd                  22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Arif Habib Corporation Ltd        22-10-2021   28-10-2021   30%(F)         20-10-2021     28-10-2021
Zephyr Textiles Ltd               22-10-2021   28-10-2021   5%(F)          20-10-2021     28-10-2021
Pervez Ahmed Consultancy
Services Ltd                      23-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Tri-Star Power Ltd                23-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Tri-Star Mutual F und Ltd         23-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
D.S . Industries Ltd              23-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
(UBLTFC5) United Bank Ltd         21-10-2021   29-10-2021
Trust Securities
& Brokerage Ltd                   22-10-2021   29-10-2021   NIL                           29-10-2021
Modaraba Al-Mali                  22-10-2021   29-10-2021   3.7%(F),331%R  20-10-2021     27-10-2021
Hafiz Ltd                         22-10-2021   29-10-2021   20%(F)         20-10-2021     28-10-2021
Pak Leather Crafts Ltd            23-10-2021   29-10-2021   NIL                           29-10-2021
Engro Fertilizers Ltd             27-10-2021   29-10-2021   35%(iii)       25-10-2021
Shahtaj Textile Ltd               20-10-2021   30-10-2021   115%(F)        15-10-2021     27-10-2021
Gulistan Textile Mills Ltd        23-10-2021   30-10-2021   NIL                           30-10-2021
Gulistan Spinning Mills Ltd       23-10-2021   30-10-2021   NIL                           30-10-2021
Paramount Spinning Mills Ltd      23-10-2021   30-10-2021   NIL                           30-10-2021
Gulshan Spinning Mills Ltd        23-10-2021   30-10-2021   NIL                           30-10-2021
Millat Tractors Ltd               24-10-2021   30-10-2021   500%(F),20%B   21-10-2021     30-10-2021
S.S . Oil Mills Ltd               24-10-2021   30-10-2021   30%(F)         21-10-2021     27-10-2021
Idrees Textile Mills Ltd          25-10-2021   01-11-2021   10%(F)         21-10-2021     28-10-2021
JDW Sugar Mills Ltd#              26-10-2021   01-11-2021                                 01-11-2021
Habib Bank Ltd                    29-10-2021   02-11-2021   17.5%(iii)     27-10-2021
Fauji Foods Ltd                   28-10-2021   03-11-2021   97.19919%R     26-10-2021
Pakistan Telecommunication
Company Ltd#                      28-10-2021   03-11-2021                                 03-11-2021
Summit Bank Ltd                   29-10-2021   04-11-2021   NIL                           04-11-2021
Fauji Fertilizer Company Ltd#     03-11-2021   05-11-2021                                 05-11-2021
First Tri-Star Modaraba           23-10-2021   06-11-2021   6%(F)          21-10-2021     28-10-2021
The Searle Company Ltd            02-11-2021   08-11-2021   20%(F),30%B    29-10-2021
First Equity Modaraba             11-12-2021   20-12-2021   5%(F)          09-12-2021     21-12-2021
====================================================================================================

Indications:

As per Company Announcement *

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Right issue at a Premium of Rs.2.50/-per share **

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Dates of Closure of Books Annual General Meetings

Comments

Comments are closed.

Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Q1 FDI slips as Chinese investment plummets

Rising inflation, price hike: Govt comes under severe criticism in NA

Values of immovable properties: Realtors urge FBR to explain proposed raise

SGI, MGI events: PM to visit Saudi Arabia next week

Talks with IMF in the right direction: Tarin

PM, army chief briefed about Covid-19 situation

OPEC+ misses target again, as some members struggle to raise oil output

COAS given briefing on Afghan situation at ISI HQs

COAS for global convergence on Afghanistan to avoid humanitarian crisis

Russia closes NATO missions as ties plunge to new low

Read more stories