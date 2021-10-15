Australia shares likely to open higher, NZ rises

Australian shares are poised to open higher on Friday, likely helped by gains in domestic miners and energy stocks on the back of soaring commodity and oil prices and tracking Wall Street ending higher overnight.

The local share price index futures rose 0.6%, a 23.3-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark climbed half a percent on Thursday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.5% to 13112.6 in early trade.