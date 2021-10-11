ANL 19.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.04%)
Post-Covid economic recovery a key priority: Javed Malik

Press Release 11 Oct 2021

DUBAI: President of the Diplomat Business Club Dubai, former Ambassador Javed Malik hosted a high-profile international business summit in which business and corporate leaders representing 35 countries participated in presence of UAE Minister of Foreign Trade Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi as the Chief Guest.

The prestigious summit was also attended by members of the royal family, diplomats, CEOs and government officials including the President of WAIPA (World Association of Investment Promotion Agencies), Fahad Al Gergawi, who is also the Chief Executive of Dubai Government Investment Authority, FDI Dubai. While addressing the summit in presence of delegates from United Arab Emirates, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Italy, Spain, China, Pakistan, Turkey, Singapore, Azerbaijan, Russia, Ukraine as well as central Asian states, Javed Malik said that as the world slowly but steadily starts to move forward from the challenges of the pandemic crises, the real priority for most countries is on economic recovery and therefore business and corporate leaders have a vital role in this journey towards collective economic revival.

Therefore, as a global network of business and corporate leaders the Diplomat Business Club is creating opportunities that connect business leaders, Diplomats and government officials in an effort to learn from each other's experiences and evolve strategies that can navigate through the challenges and pave the way towards successful economic recovery in a post Covid world.

He said that the nature of doing business is transitioning towards digital transformation and it is vital for businesses must make themselves 'future ready'. Unless businesses keep themselves relevant according to the modern trends, they will struggle to survive in today's globalized marketplace.

Business owners and CEOs must focus their attention on digital transformation if they still want to remain profitable and viable, and this is only possible if they educate, and equip themselves for rapid developments in technologies such as block chain, Artificial Intelligence, 5G internet, Quantum & Cloud Computing as well as Crypto currency. He said that the Diplomat Business Club in association with leading names in digital business would be organizing a series of activities that help businesses make the transition towards digitization and make them "Future Ready". Speaking about the Dubai expo Javed Malik said that "it is for the first time in history that a world expo is taking place in this region and he urged Pakistani business community to take part in the Dubai Expo as it would give them a unique opportunity to network with the global business community and also showcase their products and services to the 190 countries taking part in this six month long event.

The UAE Minister, Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi appreciated the work being done by the Diplomat Business Club and said that the UAE has created a business and investor friendly ecosystem that welcomes people from around the world and called upon the business community to take full advantage of the Dubai Expo to expand their businesses and reach newer markets.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

