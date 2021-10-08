ANL 19.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.04%)
ASC 14.48 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.49%)
ASL 21.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
BOP 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.74%)
BYCO 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.33%)
FCCL 16.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.33%)
FFBL 20.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-4.65%)
FFL 14.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.57%)
FNEL 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.76%)
GGGL 18.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.63%)
GGL 38.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.31%)
HUMNL 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.41%)
JSCL 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
KAPCO 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.22%)
KEL 3.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
MDTL 2.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.83%)
MLCF 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.9%)
NETSOL 123.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.12%)
PACE 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-4.17%)
PAEL 27.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.29%)
POWER 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.08%)
PRL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.06%)
PTC 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.95%)
SNGP 43.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.46%)
TELE 18.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.93%)
TRG 160.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-0.87%)
UNITY 32.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.35%)
WTL 2.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,658 Decreased By ▼ -21.15 (-0.45%)
BR30 22,116 Decreased By ▼ -269.9 (-1.21%)
KSE100 44,477 Decreased By ▼ -148.16 (-0.33%)
KSE30 17,525 Decreased By ▼ -26.76 (-0.15%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,058
2624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,256,233
91224hr
2% positivity
Sindh
462,155
Punjab
435,040
Balochistan
33,040
Islamabad
105,983
KPK
175,358
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Canadian dollar posts 2-month high as jobs surge 'seals' October taper

  • Canadian dollar strengthens 0.5% against the greenback
  • Touches its strongest since Aug. 5 at 1.2488
  • Canada adds 157,100 jobs in September
  • Canadian 10-year yield hits a near 5-month high at 1.601%
Reuters 08 Oct 2021

TORONTO: The Canadian dollar on Friday rose to its highest level in more than two months against the greenback as data showed Canada regaining all the jobs it lost since the start of the pandemic, supporting further cuts to Bank of Canada bond purchases.

The Canadian economy posted a monster gain of 157,100 jobs in September, almost three times the number expected, and the unemployment rate hit an 18-month low of 6.9%, Statistics Canada data indicated.

"While the headline print likely seals the deal for another taper from the Bank of Canada later this month, there's still a ways to go to fully heal the labour market," said Royce Mendes, a senior economist at CIBC Capital Markets.

"There was still slack to be absorbed given that the population has increased since early 2020."

The Bank of Canada is due to make an interest rate decision and update its economic projections on Oct. 27.

Canadian dollar firms as risk appetite rebounds

The Canadian dollar was trading 0.5% higher at 1.2491 to the greenback, or 80.06 US cents, after touching its strongest since Aug. 5 at 1.2488. The currency was on track to rise for a third week, with a gain of 1.2%

Gains for the loonie came as the US dollar fell against a basket of major currencies. US data showed that employment increased far less than expected in September amid a decline in government payrolls.

The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, was buoyed by a global energy crunch that has helped gas prices to record highs and prompted China to demand increased coal production. US crude prices were up 1.6% at $79.58 a barrel.

Canadian government bond yields were higher across the curve. The 10-year touched its highest since May 13 at 1.601% before dipping to 1.584%, up 1.6 basis points on the day.

Canadian Dollar Canadian forex market Canadian dollar index

Comments

1000 characters

Canadian dollar posts 2-month high as jobs surge 'seals' October taper

NSC discusses internal security issues, Afghanistan situation

At least 50 killed as bomb attack targets mosque in Afghanistan's Kunduz

In meeting with US official, FM Qureshi stresses on regular bilateral dialogue

Back-to-back gains: Pakistan's rupee continues to strengthen against US dollar

New Zealand Cricket CEO confirms talks with PCB to reschedule Pakistan tour

Remittances clock in at $2.67 billion in September

ICC judges ask UN for help identifying who represents Afghanistan

India selling Air India to Tata conglomerate for $2.4 billion: government

Pakistan tenders for 50,000 tonnes sugar, delays previous tender

Sarfaraz, Haider, Fakhar added to Pakistan's squad for T20 World Cup

Read more stories