ANL 19.65 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.88%)
ASC 14.41 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.2%)
ASL 21.15 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.67%)
BOP 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
BYCO 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
FCCL 17.40 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (6.42%)
FFBL 21.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.49%)
FFL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.46%)
FNEL 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
GGGL 18.45 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.88%)
GGL 38.99 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (5.12%)
HUMNL 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.51%)
JSCL 21.98 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (5.17%)
KAPCO 34.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.81%)
KEL 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
MDTL 2.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.86%)
MLCF 34.50 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (6.48%)
NETSOL 124.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.36%)
PACE 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
PAEL 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.21%)
PIBTL 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.83%)
POWER 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.93%)
PRL 16.95 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.65%)
PTC 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.75%)
SILK 1.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.33%)
SNGP 43.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.59%)
TELE 19.15 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (3.74%)
TRG 161.46 Increased By ▲ 4.36 (2.78%)
UNITY 32.58 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.45%)
WTL 2.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-5.95%)
BR100 4,679 Increased By ▲ 55.12 (1.19%)
BR30 22,386 Increased By ▲ 419.33 (1.91%)
KSE100 44,625 Increased By ▲ 252.16 (0.57%)
KSE30 17,552 Increased By ▲ 88.32 (0.51%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,032
4624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,255,321
1,45324hr
3.13% positivity
Sindh
461,869
Punjab
434,647
Balochistan
33,026
Islamabad
105,930
KPK
175,212
Canadian dollar firms as risk appetite rebounds

  • Canadian dollar strengthens 0.1% against the greenback
  • Loonie trades in a range of 1.2563 to 1.2599
  • Price of US oil falls nearly 1%
  • Canadian 2-year yield touches a 19-month high at 0.621%
Reuters 07 Oct 2021

TORONTO: The Canadian dollar edged higher against its US counterpart on Thursday as improved investor sentiment offset a pull back in oil prices, but the currency stuck to a narrow trading range ahead of a speech by Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem.

World stock markets put their foot back on the gas as hopes grew that Washington could resolve its debt-ceiling squabbles and a global drop in energy prices tempered deepening fears of "stagflation".

The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, extended its pull back from a seven-year high in the previous session as the United States said it was considering selling oil from its strategic reserves and as Russia said it was ready to stabilize the natural gas market.

US crude prices fell nearly 1% to $76.69 a barrel, while the Canadian dollar was trading 0.1% higher at 1.2575 to the greenback, or 79.52 US cents.

Canadian dollar dips as inflation fears clip investor sentiment

The currency traded in a range of 1.2563 to 1.2599. On Tuesday, it touched a four-week high at 1.2541.

Still, analysts see less room for the Canadian dollar to gain ground over the coming year as the prospect of slower global economic growth and accelerating inflation undermine support from higher oil prices.

Macklem is due to speak at 12 p.m. ET (1645 GMT) on global financial architecture. Analysts expect the Bank of Canada to further cut its bond purchase program later this month.

Canadian government bond yields were higher across the curve. The 10-year rose 1.1 basis points to 1.520%, while the 2-year touched its highest since March last year at 0.621%.

Canadian Dollar Canada's GDP Canadian dollar index Canada's forex market

