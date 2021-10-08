ANL 19.65 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.88%)
ASC 14.41 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.2%)
ASL 21.15 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.67%)
BOP 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
BYCO 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
FCCL 17.40 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (6.42%)
FFBL 21.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.49%)
FFL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.46%)
FNEL 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
GGGL 18.45 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.88%)
GGL 38.99 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (5.12%)
HUMNL 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.51%)
JSCL 21.98 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (5.17%)
KAPCO 34.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.81%)
KEL 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
MDTL 2.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.86%)
MLCF 34.50 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (6.48%)
NETSOL 124.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.36%)
PACE 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
PAEL 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.21%)
PIBTL 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.83%)
POWER 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.93%)
PRL 16.95 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.65%)
PTC 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.75%)
SILK 1.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.33%)
SNGP 43.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.59%)
TELE 19.15 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (3.74%)
TRG 161.46 Increased By ▲ 4.36 (2.78%)
UNITY 32.58 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.45%)
WTL 2.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-5.95%)
BR100 4,679 Increased By ▲ 55.12 (1.19%)
BR30 22,386 Increased By ▲ 419.33 (1.91%)
KSE100 44,625 Increased By ▲ 252.16 (0.57%)
KSE30 17,552 Increased By ▲ 88.32 (0.51%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,032
4624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,255,321
1,45324hr
3.13% positivity
Sindh
461,869
Punjab
434,647
Balochistan
33,026
Islamabad
105,930
KPK
175,212
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Wall Street surges as worries over debt ceiling subside

Reuters 08 Oct 2021

NEW YORK: US stocks climbed on Thursday in a broad-based rally led by heavyweight technology stocks, after a temporary truce in the debt-ceiling standoff in Congress relieved concerns of a possible government debt default later this month.

US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced Senate leaders have agreed to raise the Treasury Department's borrowing authority until early December, with a possible vote for a debt limit increase of $480 billion coming as soon as Saturday.

"Today's (market) is driven by a slight move in Washington towards rationality about being able to pay their bills, write some checks," said Kim Forrest, chief investment officer at Bokeh Capital Partners in Pittsburgh.

Mega-cap stocks were back in action - Microsoft Corp , Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc and Alphabet Inc rose between 1% and 1.8%, providing the biggest boost to the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq.

All of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors advanced, with eight of them jumping more than 1%. Materials was the biggest gainer, up 2%, followed by healthcare and consumer discretionary.

The CBOE volatility index, also known as Wall Street's fear gauge, fell to its lowest level since Sept. 24.

At 11:51 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 512.92 points, or 1.49%, at 34,929.91, the S&P 500 was up 61.61 points, or 1.41%, at 4,425.16, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 243.65 points, or 1.68%, at 14,745.56.

Wall Street's main indexes are now set for weekly gains, recovering from bouts of selling pressure in heavyweight high-growth stocks earlier in the week when Treasury yields soared on expectations of persistent elevated inflation.

"I'm not worried about the markets in the near term. You've seen these pretty severe corrections which offer buying on the dip opportunity," said Greg Swenson, founding partner of Brigg Macadam.

Meanwhile, data showed fewer-than expected Americans filed new claims for jobless benefits last week. It also showed layoffs increased from a 24-year low in September.

This comes after a survey from the ADP National Employment Report showed a strong increase in private payrolls in September and ahead of the more comprehensive non-farm payrolls data due on Friday. It is expected to cement the case for the Federal Reserve's slowing of asset purchases.

"Those two bits of data fed into today's good action because we're expecting a pretty good number, but not a number so hot, that would force the Fed's hand to really ramp up the taper. I think we're going to get that Goldilocks number of employment," Forrest said.

Levi Strauss & Co jumped 8.8% after the jeans maker beat third-quarter revenue and profit estimates, boosted by an uptick in demand for jeans as people refreshed their wardrobes.

Snap Inc gained 5.3% after launching an in-app tool to educate users about the dangers of drugs.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 4.35-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 3.93-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq. The S&P index recorded 30 new 52-week highs and three new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 76 new highs and 51 new lows.

Microsoft US stocks Treasury Department WallStreet

Comments

Comments are closed.

Wall Street surges as worries over debt ceiling subside

TI-P wants probe against Pakistanis named in 'leaks'

IMF urges govts to make fiscal plans to tame pandemic debt

Govt tells NA body: Work on Dasu Dam remains stalled since attack on Chinese

IMF satisfied with collection performance: FBR chief

Up to December: ECC finalises 280,000 MTs of wheat requirement for USC

PM for provision of targeted subsidy on essential items

Russia says will invite Taliban to global talks

Cotton production likely to show nearly 20pc increase

PBC says welcomes 'reforms-oriented' Ordinance

Harnai quake kills at least 20, injures hundreds

Read more stories