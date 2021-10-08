KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.
Dividend BC-2 Start AGM/
Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM
From To Right Ex-Price
(AGSILSC) Agha Steel
Industries Ltd 01-10-2021 08-10-2021
Fauji Fertilizer Company Ltd# 02-10-2021 08-10-2021 08-10-2021
The Bank of Punjab# 04-10-2021 10-10-2021 11-10-2021
(EPCLSC) Engro Polymer &
Chemicals Ltd 04-10-2021 11-10-2021
Bestway Cement Ltd 05-10-2021 11-10-2021 40%(F) 01-10-2021 11-10-2021
Thal Ltd 06-10-2021 12-10-2021 120%(F) 04-10-2021 12-10-2021
K-E lectric Ltd 07-10-2021 13-10-2021 NIL 13-10-2021
First Pak Modaraba 30-09-2021 14-10-2021 NIL 14-10-2021
Awwal Modaraba 30-09-2021 14-10-2021 3.20%(F) 28-09-2021 14-10-2021
KASB Modaraba 30-09-2021 14-10-2021 4.80%(F) 28-09-2021 14-10-2021
First Prudential Modaraba 30-09-2021 14-10-2021 0.80%(F) 28-09-2021 14-10-2021
Pakistan Refinery Ltd 08-10-2021 14-10-2021 NIL 14-10-2021
National Foods Ltd 08-10-2021 14-10-2021 100%(F),25%B 06-10-2021 14-10-2021
Interloop Ltd 08-10-2021 15-10-2021 10%(F),3%B 06-10-2021 15-10-2021
Thatta Cement Company Ltd 08-10-2021 15-10-2021 2.5%(F) 06-10-2021 15-10-2021
Trust Modaraba 08-10-2021 15-10-2021 NIL 15-10-2021
Cherat Cement Company Ltd 08-10-2021 16-10-2021 12.50%(F) 06-10-2021 16-10-2021
Bannu Woollen Mills Ltd 09-10-2021 16-10-2021 NIL 16-10-2021
GoodLuck Industries Ltd 09-10-2021 16-10-2021 30%(F) 07-10-2021 16-10-2021
The United Insurance Company
of Pakistan Ltd# 09-10-2021 16-10-2021 16-10-2021
Hashimi Can Company Ltd 11-10-2021 18-10-2021 NIL 18-10-2021
(BYCOSC) Byco Petroleum
Pakistan Ltd 12-10-2021 18-10-2021
Lalpir Power Ltd 12-10-2021 18-10-2021 10%(i) 08-10-2021
Pakgen Power Ltd 12-10-2021 18-10-2021 10%(i) 08-10-2021
Tata Textile Mills Ltd 12-10-2021 19-10-2021 25%(i) 08-10-2021
Engro Corporation Ltd 13-10-2021 19-10-2021 70%(ii) 11-10-2021
First Al-Noor Modaraba 13-10-2021 19-10-2021 NIL 28-10-2021
Fauji Cement Company Ltd 14-10-2021 20-10-2021 NIL 20-10-2021
Merit Packaging Ltd 12-10-2021 21-10-2021 148%R** 08-10-2021 21-10-2021
Amreli Steels Ltd 12-10-2021 21-10-2021 NIL 21-10-2021
National Refinery Ltd 14-10-2021 21-10-2021 100%(F) 12-10-2021 21-10-2021
Attock Cement Pakistan Ltd 14-10-2021 21-10-2021 40%(F) 12-10-2021 21-10-2021
Matco Foods Ltd 14-10-2021 21-10-2021 NIL 21-10-2021
Dynea Pakistan Ltd 14-10-2021 21-10-2021 100%(F) 12-10-2021 21-10-2021
Cherat Packaging Ltd 15-10-2021 21-10-2021 40%(F) 13-10-2021 21-10-2021
Ittefaq Iron Industries Ltd 15-10-2021 21-10-2021 NIL 21-10-2021
Agriauto Industries Ltd 15-10-2021 21-10-2021 120%(F) 13-10-2021 21-10-2021
Shabbir Tiles & Ceramics Ltd 15-10-2021 21-10-2021 25%(F) 13-10-2021 21-10-2021
TPL Properties Ltd 15-10-2021 21-10-2021 NIL 21-10-2021
TPL Trakker Ltd 15-10-2021 21-10-2021 NIL 21-10-2021
786 Investments Ltd 15-10-2021 22-10-2021 NIL 22-10-2021
TPL Corp Ltd 15-10-2021 22-10-2021 NIL 22-10-2021
Pakistan PVC Ltd 15-10-2021 22-10-2021 NIL 22-10-2021
Pakistan Synthetics Ltd 15-10-2021 22-10-2021 25%(F),10%B 13-10-2021 22-10-2021
Ghani Global Glass Ltd 15-10-2021 22-10-2021 NIL 23-10-2021
Ghani Global Holdings Ltd 15-10-2021 22-10-2021 15%B 13-10-2021 23-10-2021
Agha Steel Industries Ltd 15-10-2021 22-10-2021 5%B 13-10-2021 22-10-2021
Drekkar Kingsway Ltd 15-10-2021 22-10-2021 NIL 22-10-2021
Kot Addu Power Company Ltd 15-10-2021 22-10-2021 35%(F) 13-10-2021 22-10-2021
Murree Brewery Company Ltd 16-10-2021 22-10-2021 100%(F) 14-10-2021 22-10-2021
Babri Cotton Mills Ltd 16-10-2021 23-10-2021 NIL 23-10-2021
Macter International Ltd 16-10-2021 23-10-2021 20%(F) 14-10-2021 23-10-2021
Janana De Malucho Textile
Mills Ltd 16-10-2021 23-10-2021 NIL 23-10-2021
Nimir Resins Ltd 17-10-2021 23-10-2021 NIL 23-10-2021
Dawood Equities Ltd 11-10-2021 25-10-2021 10%B 07-10-2021 25-10-2021
Pakistan Paper Products Ltd 16-10-2021 25-10-2021 30%(F) 14-10-2021 25-10-2021
Artistic Denim Mills Ltd 17-10-2021 25-10-2021 20%(F) 14-10-2021 25-10-2021
Calcorp Ltd 18-10-2021 25-10-2021 NIL 25-10-2021
Descon Oxychem Ltd 18-10-2021 25-10-2021 10%(F) 14-10-2021 25-10-2021
NetSol Technologies Ltd 18-10-2021 25-10-2021 NIL 25-10-2021
Shezan International Ltd 19-10-2021 25-10-2021 55%(F),10%B 15-10-2021 25-10-2021
Elahi Cotton Mills Ltd 19-10-2021 25-10-2021 NIL 25-10-2021
Kohat Textile Mills Ltd 19-10-2021 25-10-2021 10%(F) 15-10-2021 25-10-2021
Saif Textile Mills Ltd 19-10-2021 25-10-2021 NIL 25-10-2021
Olympia Mills Ltd 19-10-2021 25-10-2021 NIL 25-10-2021
Haji Mohammad Ismail Mills Ltd. 19-10-2021 25-10-2021 NIL 25-10-2021
Sitara Chemical Industries Ltd 19-10-2021 25-10-2021 100%(F) 15-10-2021 25-10-2021
Pakistan Petroleum
Ltd-Preference 19-10-2021 25-10-2021 15%(F)
Pakistan Petroleum Ltd 19-10-2021 25-10-2021 20%(F) 15-10-2021 25-10-2021
Ismail Industries Ltd 19-10-2021 25-10-2021 150%(F) 15-10-2021 25-10-2021
Sui Northern Gas Pipeines Ltd 22-10-2021 25-10-2021 20%(i) 20-10-2021
Pakistan State Oil Company Ltd 15-10-2021 26-10-2021 100%(F) 13-10-2021 26-10-2021
Sally Textile Mills Ltd 16-10-2021 26-10-2021 NIL 26-10-2021
First Credit &
Investment Bank Ltd. 18-10-2021 26-10-2021 NIL 26-10-2021
Al-K hair Gadoon Ltd 18-10-2021 26-10-2021 NIL 26-10-2021
Habib Rice Products Ltd 18-10-2021 26-10-2021 60%(F) 14-10-2021 26-10-2021
Ibrahim Fibres Ltd 19-10-2021 26-10-2021 20%(F) 15-10-2021 26-10-2021
Orient Rental Modaraba 19-10-2021 26-10-2021 10%(F) 15-10-2021 26-10-2021
Popular Islamic Modaraba 19-10-2021 26-10-2021 4.034%(F) 15-10-2021 26-10-2021
Pak Datacom Ltd 19-10-2021 26-10-2021 15%(F),10%B 15-10-2021 26-10-2021
Quetta Textile Mills Ltd 19-10-2021 26-10-2021 NIL 26-10-2021
Arpak International
Investments Ltd. 19-10-2021 26-10-2021 NIL 26-10-2021
First Elite Capital Modaraba 19-10-2021 26-10-2021 3%(F) 15-10-2021 26-10-2021
Gatron(Industries) Ltd 19-10-2021 26-10-2021 NIL 26-10-2021
Sindh Modaraba 19-10-2021 26-10-2021 10%(F) 15-10-2021 26-10-2021
Kohinoor Energy Ltd 19-10-2021 26-10-2021 NIL 26-10-2021
Orix Modaraba 19-10-2021 26-10-2021 29%(F) 15-10-2021 26-10-2021
Bolan Castings Ltd 19-10-2021 26-10-2021 NIL 26-10-2021
Orix Leasing Pakistan Ltd 19-10-2021 26-10-2021 20%(F) 15-10-2021 26-10-2021
Javedan Corporation Ltd 19-10-2021 26-10-2021 20%B 15-10-2021 26-10-2021
MCB-Arif Habib Savings &
Investments Ltd 19-10-2021 26-10-2021 27.5%(F) 15-10-2021 26-10-2021
Gillette Pakistan Ltd 19-10-2021 26-10-2021 NIL 26-10-2021
Mari Petroleum Company Ltd 19-10-2021 26-10-2021 750%(F) 15-10-2021 26-10-2021
Buxly Paints Ltd 20-10-2021 26-10-2021 NIL 26-10-2021
Hi-Tech Lubricants Ltd 20-10-2021 26-10-2021 20%(F),20%B 18-10-2021 26-10-2021
The Crescent Textile Mills Ltd 20-10-2021 26-10-2021 NIL 26-10-2021
First National Bank Modaraba 20-10-2021 26-10-2021 NIL 26-10-2021
Sardar Chemical Industries Ltd 20-10-2021 26-10-2021 10%(F) 18-10-2021 26-10-2021
NImir Industrial Chemicals Ltd 20-10-2021 26-10-2021 20%(F) 18-10-2021 26-10-2021
Shield Corporation Ltd 13-10-2021 27-10-2021 20%(F) 11-10-2021 27-10-2021
First Imrooz Modaraba 14-10-2021 27-10-2021 155%(F) 12-10-2021 27-10-2021
First Habib Modaraba 18-10-2021 27-10-2021 28%(F) 14-10-2021 27-10-2021
Habib Metro Modaraba 18-10-2021 27-10-2021 4%(F) 14-10-2021 27-10-2021
Byco Petroleum Pakistan Ltd 19-10-2021 27-10-2021 NIL 27-10-2021
Faisal Spinning Mills Ltd 19-10-2021 27-10-2021 214.50%(F) 15-10-2021 27-10-2021
Blessed Textiles Ltd 19-10-2021 27-10-2021 330%(F) 15-10-2021 27-10-2021
Bhanero Textile Mills Ltd 19-10-2021 27-10-2021 715%(F) 15-10-2021 27-10-2021
Biafo Industries Ltd 19-10-2021 27-10-2021 10%B 15-10-2021 27-10-2021
Globe Textile Mills Ltd 19-10-2021 27-10-2021 NIL 27-10-2021
Dewan Cement Ltd 20-10-2021 27-10-2021 NIL 27-10-2021
Dewan Automotive
Engineering Ltd 20-10-2021 27-10-2021 NIL 27-10-2021
Dewan Textile Mills Ltd 20-10-2021 27-10-2021 NIL 27-10-2021
Dewan Mushtaq
Textile Mills Ltd. 20-10-2021 27-10-2021 NIL 27-10-2021
Dewan Khalid
Textiles Mills Ltd. 20-10-2021 27-10-2021 NIL 27-10-2021
Dewan Farooque Spinning
Mills Ltd 20-10-2021 27-10-2021 NIL 27-10-2021
Dewan Farooque Motors Ltd 20-10-2021 27-10-2021 NIL 27-10-2021
Invest Capital Investment
Bank Ltd 20-10-2021 27-10-2021 NIL 27-10-2021
AN Textile Mills Ltd 20-10-2021 27-10-2021 7%(F) 18-10-2021 27-10-2021
Landmark Spinning
Industries Ltd. 20-10-2021 27-10-2021 NIL 27-10-2021
Karam Ceramics Ltd 20-10-2021 27-10-2021 NIL 27-10-2021
Ashfaq Textile Mills Ltd 20-10-2021 27-10-2021 10%B 18-10-2021 28-10-2021
Shaffi Chemical Industries Ltd 20-10-2021 27-10-2021 NIL 27-10-2021
Diamond Industries Ltd 20-10-2021 27-10-2021 NIL 27-10-2021
Gharibwal Cement Ltd 20-10-2021 27-10-2021 NIL 27-10-2021
Al-A bid S ilk Mills Ltd 20-10-2021 27-10-2021 NIL 27-10-2021
Towellers Ltd 20-10-2021 27-10-2021 NIL 27-10-2021
Data Agro Ltd 20-10-2021 27-10-2021 NIL 27-10-2021
Dadabhoy Sack Ltd 20-10-2021 27-10-2021 NIL 27-10-2021
Dadabhoy Cement Industries Ltd 20-10-2021 27-10-2021 NIL 27-10-2021
D.M. Textile Mills Ltd 20-10-2021 27-10-2021 NIL 27-10-2021
Sana Industries Ltd 20-10-2021 27-10-2021 15%(F),10%B 18-10-2021 27-10-2021
Security Leasing
Corporation Ltd. 20-10-2021 27-10-2021 NIL 27-10-2021
Khyber Textile Mills Ltd 20-10-2021 27-10-2021 NIL 27-10-2021
Nishat Power Ltd 20-10-2021 27-10-2021 15%(F) 18-10-2021 27-10-2021
Ittehad Chemicals Ltd 20-10-2021 27-10-2021 NIL 27-10-2021
First Dawood Investment
Bank Ltd 20-10-2021 27-10-2021 NIL 27-10-2021
Kohinoor Mills Ltd 20-10-2021 27-10-2021 NIL 27-10-2021
First UDL Modaraba 21-10-2021 27-10-2021 11%(F) 19-10-2021 27-10-2021
Synthetic Products
Enterprises Ltd. 21-10-2021 27-10-2021 5%(F),8%B 19-10-2021 27-10-2021
Altern Energy Ltd 21-10-2021 27-10-2021 NIL 27-10-2021
Dawood Hercules
Corporation Ltd. 21-10-2021 27-10-2021 30%(ii) 19-10-2021
Berger Paints Pakistan Ltd 21-10-2021 27-10-2021 40%(F) 19-10-2021 27-10-2021
Roshan Packages Ltd 21-10-2021 27-10-2021 NIL 28-10-2021
Reliance Cotton
Spinning Mills Ltd. 21-10-2021 27-10-2021 50%(F) 19-10-2021 27-10-2021
At-Tahur Ltd 21-10-2021 27-10-2021 12%B 19-10-2021 27-10-2021
Sapphire Textile Mills Ltd 21-10-2021 27-10-2021 150%(F) 19-10-2021 27-10-2021
Otsuka Pakistan Ltd 21-10-2021 27-10-2021 15%(F) 19-10-2021 27-10-2021
Sapphire Fibres Ltd 21-10-2021 27-10-2021 100%(F) 19-10-2021 27-10-2021
Allied Rental Moadarba 21-10-2021 27-10-2021 15%(F) 19-10-2021 27-10-2021
Suraj Cotton Mills Ltd 21-10-2021 27-10-2021 100%(F),10%B 19-10-2021 27-10-2021
Khurshid Spinning Mills Ltd 21-10-2021 27-10-2021 NIL 27-10-2021
Sazgar Engineering Works Ltd 21-10-2021 27-10-2021 30%B 19-10-2021 27-10-2021
Sitara Peroxide Ltd 21-10-2021 27-10-2021 NIL 27-10-2021
Bilal Fibres Ltd 21-10-2021 27-10-2021 NIL 27-10-2021
Pakistan Services Ltd 21-10-2021 27-10-2021 NIL 27-10-2021
International Knitwear Ltd 21-10-2021 27-10-2021 NIL 27-10-2021
Fazal Cloth Mills Ltd 21-10-2021 27-10-2021 100%(F) 19-10-2021 27-10-2021
Premium Textile Mills Ltd 21-10-2021 27-10-2021 500%(F) 19-10-2021 27-10-2021
Sitara Energy Ltd 21-10-2021 27-10-2021 NIL 27-10-2021
Siddiqsons Tin P late Ltd 21-10-2021 27-10-2021 NIL 27-10-2021
Rupali Polyester Ltd 22-10-2021 27-10-2021 50%(F) 20-10-2021 27-10-2021
Image Pakistan Ltd 08-10-2021 28-10-2021 10%(F) 06-10-2021 28-10-2021
Allawasaya Textile
& Finishing Mills Ltd 14-10-2021 28-10-2021 352.50%(F) 12-10-2021 28-10-2021
Ecopack Ltd 15-10-2021 28-10-2021 10%B 13-10-2021 28-10-2021
Arshad Energy Ltd 19-10-2021 28-10-2021 NIL 28-10-2021
Ideal Spinning Mills Ltd 19-10-2021 28-10-2021 18%(F) 15-10-2021 28-10-2021
Shahzad Textile Mills Ltd 19-10-2021 28-10-2021 NIL 28-10-2021
Crescent Fibres Ltd 20-10-2021 28-10-2021 15%(F) 18-10-2021 28-10-2021
Amtex Ltd 20-10-2021 28-10-2021 NIL 28-10-2021
The Organic Meat Company Ltd 21-10-2021 28-10-2021 10%B 19-10-2021 28-10-2021
First Paramount Modaraba 21-10-2021 28-10-2021 4.5%(F) 19-10-2021 28-10-2021
Maqbool Textile Mills Ltd 21-10-2021 28-10-2021 17.50%(F) 19-10-2021 28-10-2021
Service Industries Textiles Ltd 21-10-2021 28-10-2021 10%(F) 19-10-2021 28-10-2021
Bunnys Ltd 21-10-2021 28-10-2021 NIL 28-10-2021
Colony Textile Mills Ltd 21-10-2021 28-10-2021 NIL 28-10-2021
Crescent Cotton Mills Ltd 21-10-2021 28-10-2021 NIL 28-10-2021
Hala Enterprises Ltd 21-10-2021 28-10-2021 NIL 28-10-2021
TRG Pakistan Ltd 21-10-2021 28-10-2021 NIL 28-10-2021
Fecto Cement Ltd 21-10-2021 28-10-2021 NIL 28-10-2021
Crescent Steel
& Allied Products Ltd 21-10-2021 28-10-2021 NIL 28-10-2021
The General Tyre & Rubber
Company of Pakistan Ltd 21-10-2021 28-10-2021 NIL 28-10-2021
Pioneer Cement Ltd 21-10-2021 28-10-2021 NIL 28-10-2021
Nishat Chunian Ltd 21-10-2021 28-10-2021 50%(F) 19-10-2021 28-10-2021
First National Equities Ltd 21-10-2021 28-10-2021 NIL 28-10-2021
Mughal Iron
& Steel Industries Ltd. 21-10-2021 28-10-2021 15%B 19-10-2021 28-10-2021
Flying Cement Company Ltd 21-10-2021 28-10-2021 5%B 19-10-2021 28-10-2021
Nishat Mills Ltd 21-10-2021 28-10-2021 40%(F) 19-10-2021 28-10-2021
Nadeem Textile Mills Ltd 21-10-2021 28-10-2021 30%(F) 19-10-2021 28-10-2021
D.G. Khan Cement Company Ltd. 21-10-2021 28-10-2021 10%(F) 19-10-2021 28-10-2021
Dewan Salman Fibre Ltd 21-10-2021 28-10-2021 NIL 28-10-2021
Service Fabrics Ltd 21-10-2021 28-10-2021 NIL 28-10-2021
Pakistan Hotels Developers Ltd 21-10-2021 28-10-2021 NIL 28-10-2021
Shifa International
Hospitals Ltd 21-10-2021 28-10-2021 2%B 19-10-2021 28-10-2021
Crescent Jute Products Ltd 21-10-2021 28-10-2021 NIL 28-10-2021
Redco Textiles Ltd 21-10-2021 28-10-2021 NIL 28-10-2021
Khyber Tobacco Company Ltd 21-10-2021 28-10-2021 NIL 28-10-2021
Shams Textile Mills Ltd 21-10-2021 28-10-2021 20%(F) 19-10-2021 28-10-2021
Indus Dyeing
& Manufacturing Co. Ltd 21-10-2021 28-10-2021 NIL 28-10-2021
Sunrays Textile Mills Ltd 21-10-2021 28-10-2021 NIL 28-10-2021
Citi Pharma Ltd 21-10-2021 28-10-2021 15%(F),10%B 19-10-2021 28-10-2021
Media Times Ltd 21-10-2021 28-10-2021 NIL 28-10-2021
Mitchells Fruit Farms Ltd 21-10-2021 28-10-2021 NIL 28-10-2021
Balochistan Glass Ltd 21-10-2021 28-10-2021 NIL 28-10-2021
GOC(Pak) Ltd 21-10-2021 28-10-2021 NIL 28-10-2021
Ghani Glass Ltd 21-10-2021 28-10-2021 10%(F) 19-10-2021 28-10-2021
Masood Textile Mills Ltd 21-10-2021 28-10-2021 NIL 28-10-2021
Din Textile Mills Ltd 22-10-2021 28-10-2021 NIL 28-10-2021
Aisha Steel Mills Ltd 22-10-2021 28-10-2021 20%(F) 20-10-2021 28-10-2021
B.R.R. Guardian Modaraba 22-10-2021 28-10-2021 13.2%(F) 20-10-2021 28-10-2021
Zahidjee Textile Mills Ltd 22-10-2021 28-10-2021 13%(F) 20-10-2021 28-10-2021
Saritow Spinning Mills Ltd 22-10-2021 28-10-2021 NIL 28-10-2021
Samin Textiles Ltd 22-10-2021 28-10-2021 NIL 28-10-2021
Kohinoor Power Company Ltd 22-10-2021 28-10-2021 NIL 28-10-2021
Unity Foods Ltd 22-10-2021 28-10-2021 NIL 28-10-2021
First Fidelity Leasing Modaraba 22-10-2021 28-10-2021 NIL 28-10-2021
Kohinoor Industries Ltd 22-10-2021 28-10-2021 NIL 28-10-2021
Jubilee Spinning & Weaving
Mills Ltd 22-10-2021 28-10-2021 NIL 28-10-2021
IBL Healthcare Ltd 22-10-2021 28-10-2021 10%(F),20%B 20-10-2021 28-10-2021
Reliance Weaving Mills Ltd 22-10-2021 28-10-2021 25%(F) 20-10-2021 28-10-2021
Punjab Oil Mills Ltd 22-10-2021 28-10-2021 10%(F) 20-10-2021 28-10-2021
Shadab Textile Mills Ltd 22-10-2021 28-10-2021 10%(F) 20-10-2021 28-10-2021
J.K . Spinning Mills Ltd 22-10-2021 28-10-2021 15%(F) 20-10-2021 28-10-2021
Ghandhara Industries Ltd 22-10-2021 28-10-2021 NIL 28-10-2021
Dawood Lawrencepur Ltd 22-10-2021 28-10-2021 27.50%(ii) 20-10-2021
Ghandhara Nissan Ltd 22-10-2021 28-10-2021 NIL 28-10-2021
Nagina Cotton Mills Ltd 22-10-2021 28-10-2021 25%(F) 20-10-2021 28-10-2021
Prosperity Weaving Mills Ltd 22-10-2021 28-10-2021 25%(F) 20-10-2021 28-10-2021
Ellcot Spinning Mills Ltd 22-10-2021 28-10-2021 25%(F) 20-10-2021 28-10-2021
Nishat Chunian Power Ltd 22-10-2021 28-10-2021 NIL 28-10-2021
Oil & Gas Development
Company Ltd 22-10-2021 28-10-2021 15%(F) 20-10-2021 28-10-2021
Fateh Sports Wear Ltd 22-10-2021 28-10-2021 NIL 28-10-2021
Fateh Industries Ltd 22-10-2021 28-10-2021 NIL 28-10-2021
Feroz 1888 Mills Ltd 22-10-2021 28-10-2021 14.3%(F) 20-10-2021 28-10-2021
United Brands Ltd 22-10-2021 28-10-2021 NIL 28-10-2021
Tariq Glass Industries Ltd 22-10-2021 28-10-2021 120%(F) 20-10-2021 28-10-2021
Pakistan Stock Exchange Ltd 22-10-2021 28-10-2021 2%(F) 20-10-2021 28-10-2021
First IBL Modaraba 22-10-2021 28-10-2021 NIL 28-10-2021
AirLink Communication Ltd 22-10-2021 28-10-2021 12.5%(F),7.5%B 20-10-2021 28-10-2021
B.F. Modaraba 22-10-2021 28-10-2021 5%(F) 20-10-2021 28-10-2021
Metropolitan Steel
Corporation Ltd. 22-10-2021 28-10-2021 NIL 28-10-2021
Husein Industries Ltd 22-10-2021 28-10-2021 NIL 28-10-2021
Power Cement Ltd 22-10-2021 28-10-2021 NIL 28-10-2021
Arif Habib Corporation Ltd 22-10-2021 28-10-2021 30%(F) 20-10-2021 28-10-2021
Zephyr Textiles Ltd 22-10-2021 28-10-2021 5%(F) 20-10-2021 28-10-2021
Wah Noble Chemicals Ltd 22-10-2021 28-10-2021 100%(F) 20-10-2021 28-10-2021
Saudi Pak L easing Company Ltd 22-10-2021 28-10-2021 NIL 28-10-2021
Ghazi Fabrics International Ltd 22-10-2021 28-10-2021 7.5%(F) 20-10-2021 28-10-2021
Din Textile Mills Ltd 22-10-2021 28-10-2021 NIL 28-10-2021
Burshane LPG(Pakistan) Ltd 22-10-2021 28-10-2021 NIL 28-10-2021
The Searle Company Ltd 22-10-2021 28-10-2021 20%(F),30%B 20-10-2021 28-10-2021
Safe Mix Concrete Ltd 22-10-2021 28-10-2021 NIL 28-10-2021
Hamid Textile Mills Ltd 22-10-2021 28-10-2021 NIL 27-10-2021
Grays Leasing Ltd 22-10-2021 28-10-2021 NIL 28-10-2021
Pakistan National Shipping
Corporation Ltd 22-10-2021 28-10-2021 30%(F) 20-10-2021 28-10-2021
Pervez Ahmed Consultancy
Services Ltd 23-10-2021 28-10-2021 NIL 28-10-2021
Tri-Star Power Ltd 23-10-2021 28-10-2021 NIL 28-10-2021
Tri-Star Mutual Fund Ltd 23-10-2021 28-10-2021 NIL 28-10-2021
Hafiz Ltd 22-10-2021 29-10-2021 20%(F) 20-10-2021 28-10-2021
Trust Securities
& Brokerage Ltd. 22-10-2021 29-10-2021 NIL 29-10-2021
Modaraba Al-Mali 22-10-2021 29-10-2021 3.7%(F),331%R 20-10-2021 27-10-2021
Shahtaj Textile Ltd 20-10-2021 30-10-2021 115%(F) 18-10-2021 27-10-2021
S.S. Oil Mills Ltd 24-10-2021 30-10-2021 30%(F) 21-10-2021 27-10-2021
Millat Tractors Ltd 24-10-2021 30-10-2021 500%(F),20%B 21-10-2021 30-10-2021
Idrees Textile Mills Ltd 25-10-2021 01-11-2021 10%(F) 21-10-2021 28-10-2021
Fauji Foods Ltd 28-10-2021 03-11-2021 97.19919%R 26-10-2021
MACPAC Films Ltd 28-10-2021 03-11-2021 NIL 28-10-2021
First Tri-Star Modaraba 23-10-2021 06-11-2021 6%(F) 21-10-2021 28-10-2021
First Equity Modaraba 11-12-2021 20-12-2021 5%(F) 09-12-2021 21-12-2021
Indications:
Extra Ordinary General Meeting #
Right issue at a Premium of Rs.2.50/- per share **
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
