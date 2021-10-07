KSE-100 ends 213 points higher after mid-day profit-taking

Index-heavy cement and banking sector stocks led the rally as Pakistan's benchmark KSE-100 ended 0.48% higher after intra-day gains were partially erased due to profit-taking on Thursday.

A positive start saw the KSE-100 close in on the 45,000 level before mid-day profit-booking meant the index could only finish near the 44,600 level.

At close on Thursday, the KSE-100 finished with a gain of 212.82 points or 0.48% to settle at 44,586.05.

“Pakistan equities celebrated a diminishing trend in global energy prices soon after Russia announced its willingness to stabilise global energy market by exporting more gas to the European region,” said Topline Securities in its post-market comment.

On the corporate front, Telecard Limited announced its full-year result, where the company reported an EPS of Rs1.69 for FY21. Along with the result, the company also declared 5% bonus shares.

Volume on the all-share index increased from 252.76 million on Wednesday to 296.04 million on Thursday. The value of shares trade also recorded a marginal increase, amounting to Rs10.46 billion from Rs10.08 billion on Wednesday.

WorldCall Telecom was the volume leader with 57.98 million shares, followed by Telecard Limited with 36.99 million shares, and Treet Corp with 12.89 million shares.

Shares of 558 companies were traded on Thursday, of which 311 registered an increase, 227 recorded a fall, while 20 remained unchanged.