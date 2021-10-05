ANL 19.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-7.46%)
Oil strikes new peaks, equities rebound

AFP Updated 05 Oct 2021

LONDON: World oil prices surged Tuesday to new multi-year peaks, extending a bullish run one day after OPEC+ refrained from boosting output any further.

The news handed a boost to share prices of energy firms while European and US stock markets rebounded from losses a day earlier.

But Asia equities fell on concerns that soaring energy prices would further fuel inflation.

European benchmark London Brent North Sea oil jumped to a new three-year peak at $82.72 per barrel.

New York crude zoomed to a fresh seven-year pinnacle at $78.88.

OPEC and other major producers opted Monday against increasing output by more than previously agreed -- despite tightening supplies and rising demand.

The OPEC+ grouping decided to stick with their planned increase next month in oil production of 400,000 barrels.

"OPEC+ gave oil bulls a red rag to bid up futures contracts as it stuck to the planned increase," said Markets.com analyst Neil Wilson.

"It's not that demand is suddenly forecast to improve -- it's more that OPEC+ is keeping such a tight grip on supply."

Runaway oil prices fuel higher inflation but boost the profits and revenues of energy giants.

In London, BP shares rose 0.6 percent to 346.45 pence and Royal Dutch Shell's 'B' shares jumped 1.3 percent to £16.93.

In Paris, France's Total rallied 1.8 percent to 42.83 euros, and in New York shares in ExxonMobil climbed 1.1 percent to $62.40.

Oil falls ahead of OPEC+ supply policy meeting

"OPEC's decision not to lift production volumes gave oil prices a lift into Tuesday, helping the FTSE 100 to solid gains as index heavyweights BP and Shell gushed higher," said AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould.

Wall Street rebounded at the start of trading, shaking off losses on Monday over concerns about the impact of higher energy prices on economic growth and the ongoing standoff in Washington over raising the country's borrowing limit, which has fuelled fears of a catastrophic US debt default.

"It remains to be seen whether the bulls will be able to hold their ground in the face of rising concerns over stagflation," said ThinkMarkets analyst Fawad Razaqzada.

Elsewhere on Tuesday, most Asian markets fell following a Wall Street's Monday slump as surging oil prices also put further upward pressure on inflation.

Investors were nervously monitoring developments in the crisis surrounding troubled property giant China Evergrande, which has raised warnings about contagion in the world's number two economy and possibly beyond.

Key figures around 1330 GMT

Brent North Sea crude: UP 1.4 percent at $82.38 per barrel

West Texas Intermediate: UP 1.3 percent at $78.63

London - FTSE 100: UP 0.6 percent at 7,051.66 points

Frankfurt - DAX: UP 0.5 percent at 15,085.58

Paris - CAC 40: UP 0.8 percent at 6,526.20

EURO STOXX 50: UP 0.9 percent at 4,031.37

New York - Dow: UP 0.4 percent at 34,118.27

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 2.2 percent at 27,822.12 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: UP 0.3 percent at 24,104.15 (close)

Shanghai - Composite: Closed for a holiday

Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.1592 from $1.1621 at 2100 GMT on Monday

Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.3602 from $1.3610

Euro/pound: DOWN at 85.21 pence from 85.38 pence

Dollar/yen: UP at 111.38 yen from 110.93 yen

