ANL 21.61 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.75%)
ASC 15.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.39%)
ASL 21.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.17%)
BOP 8.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.61%)
BYCO 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
FCCL 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-4.2%)
FFBL 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
FFL 15.71 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.71%)
FNEL 8.73 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.59%)
GGGL 19.73 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (6.08%)
GGL 40.64 Increased By ▲ 2.83 (7.48%)
HUMNL 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.99%)
JSCL 21.41 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (4.18%)
KAPCO 34.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.6%)
KEL 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.25%)
MDTL 2.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.08%)
MLCF 33.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-3.99%)
NETSOL 131.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.32%)
PACE 5.18 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (5.07%)
PAEL 28.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.6%)
PIBTL 8.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
POWER 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.14%)
PRL 17.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
PTC 9.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.96%)
SILK 1.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-2.17%)
TELE 20.05 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (3.72%)
TRG 164.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.25%)
UNITY 32.50 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.4%)
WTL 2.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.02%)
BR100 4,726 Decreased By ▼ -8.93 (-0.19%)
BR30 22,868 Decreased By ▼ -88.05 (-0.38%)
KSE100 44,905 Decreased By ▼ -139.38 (-0.31%)
KSE30 17,634 Decreased By ▼ -49.63 (-0.28%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,947
5424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,252,656
1,30824hr
2.67% positivity
Sindh
460,748
Punjab
433,687
Balochistan
32,992
Islamabad
105,801
KPK
174,841
Macron wants 'calming down' in Algeria relations

AFP 05 Oct 2021

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday he hoped that relations with Algeria could become pacified after a row over visas and critical comments by Paris towards Algiers.

"My wish is for a calming down because I think it's better to talk and to make progress," Macron told the France Inter broadcaster, adding that his relations with Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune were "truly cordial".

Algeria over the weekend recalled its ambassador from Paris and banned French military planes from its airspace, which France regularly uses to reach its forces battling jihadists in the Sahel region.

That came after a bitter row over visas, followed by media reports that Macron had told descendants of Algeria's war of independence that the North African country was ruled by a "political-military system" that had "totally re-written" its history.

Algiers was also angered last week after France said it would sharply reduce the number of visas it grants to citizens of Algeria, Morocco and Tunisia.

Paris said the decision had been made necessary by the former colonies' failure to do enough to allow illegal migrants in France to be returned.

