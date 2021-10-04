Fake PSO of senior judges arrested: police

LAHORE: The Wahdat Colony police claimed on Sunday to have arrested an imposter who was mounting pressure on government officers for getting his illegal works done by introducing himself as personal staff officer (PSO) of various senior judges.

A police spokesperson said the suspect, identified as Saqib Gillani, was arrested after getting multiple complaints from government officials that someone, introducing himself as personal staff officer of senior judges, was allegedly pressuring them for getting his 'illegal' designs done.

Meanwhile, the police placed the phone number of the alleged imposter on its tracing system and ensured his from Wahdat Colony locality, the spokesperson said, adding that the suspect has been sent behind bars after registration of an FIR against him while further investigation was under way.

