APNS condoles death

KARACHI: The APNS expresses its profound grief over the sad demise of Begum Mehmooda Khalil, wife of the Society's former President, late Mir Khalil-ur-Rahman and mother of its former President, Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman, Editor-in-Chief and Chief Executive of the Jang Media Group.

All Pakistan Newspapers Society has offered its condolence to the Mir family and prayed that Almighty Allah may rest the departed soul in eternal peace.-PR

