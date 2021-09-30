Cyclone Gulab: Karachi gears up for thunderstorm as low pressure system strengthens

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted that the low-pressure monsoon system which is present over South Gujrat, India has intensified into a depression and is at a distance of about 340 kilometers from Karachi.

Karachi and other parts of Sindh are preparing for a thunderstorm as a low-pressure system due to cyclone 'Gulab' has strengthened due to favorable environmental conditions.

The PMD had predicted that the well-marked low-pressure area currently lying over south Gujarat, India is likely to move northwestward. The system is likely to emerge in the Northeast Arabian Sea today and will further intensify into a cyclonic storm by October 1 (Friday).

The Met department had warned that heavy rains will cause urban flooding in Karachi and in light of the forecast, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has instructed the provincial ministers to deal with the situation and protect the lives of the citizens.

Sindh in grip of strong monsoon weather system

Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab also chaired a meeting of various department heads and instructed officials to use all available resources to protect people from various hazards during the rains.

KW&SB on high alert

Managing Director Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KW&SB) Engineer Asadullah Khan had directed the officials concerned to make appropriate arrangements to cope with the situation during the expected rain.

All officers and staff of the water board had been asked to remain on high alert before the expected rains and immediately place suction pumps, jetting machines, and heavy pumps at important points including streets ahead of the rain, said a spokesperson of the KW&SB.

Asadullah said that the KW&SB would continue to work in a better manner and provide maximum facilities to the citizens.

Weather update

A strong monsoon weather system, under the influence of Cyclone 'Gulab', is present near the coastal belt of Pakistan that is likely to bring strong winds and rain in Karachi and various parts of Balochistan till October 2.

The Met Office asked the authorities to remain alert to the weather challenges, as gusty winds may cause damage to the vulnerable structures. Heavy falls may generate floods in Karachi, Hyderabad, Badin, Thatta, Mirpurkhas, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allah Yar, Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu, Lasbella, Ormara, Pasni, Gawader Jiwani.

On September 27, Karachi received heavy rainfall coupled with winds. The downpour was reported in Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Karsaz, Malir, Landhi, Saddar, I. I. Chundrigar Road, Pakistan Chowk, Clifton and DHA.

Cyclone Gulab: Karachi, parts of Sindh to receive heavy rainfall

Most areas witnessed a flood-like situation. Many roads were submerged under rainwater after the first spell of the day, leading to the suspension of vehicular traffic on several intersections.

Besides, various city roads and streets turned into water pools making it difficult for the masses to make their way. Stagnant rainwater at roundabouts and underpasses caused hardship for motorists.

Power supply to many localities was disrupted as soon as the rain hit the city.