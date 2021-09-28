Cyclone Gulab: Karachi, parts of Sindh to receive heavy rainfall

Karachi and other parts of Sindh will receive widespread rain and thunderstorms under the influence of the cyclonic storm 'Gulab', a new alert issued by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) stated on Tuesday.

The PMD said that a low-pressure system is currently lying over central India which is likely to track in the northwest direction, towards the Indian Gujarat area.

It added that the system is likely to reemerge over the Northeast Arabian Sea by September 29 and regain intensity due to favorable environmental conditions. As a result of the storm 'Gulab', the city will continue to receive rains till October 2, the PMD stated.

The Met Office predicted that the system will result in heavy rains in Karachi and the interior parts of the province, including Hyderabad, Thatta, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar and Badin, etc. It warned that sea conditions would remain rough while torrential rains may generate urban flooding in Karachi and other cities.

The Met department also advised fishermen not to venture into the sea from September 30 to October 3.

On September 27, Karachi received heavy rainfall coupled with winds.

The downpour was reported in Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Karsaz, Malir, Landhi, Saddar, I. I. Chundrigar Road, Pakistan Chowk, Clifton and DHA. Most areas witnessed a flood-like situation. Many roads were submerged under rainwater after the first spell of the day, leading to the suspension of vehicular traffic on several intersections.

Besides, various city roads and streets turned into water pools making it difficult for the masses to make their way. Stagnant rainwater at roundabouts and underpasses caused hardship for motorists.

Power supply to many localities was disrupted as soon as the rain hit the city.