Sindh in grip of strong monsoon weather system

KARACHI: A strong monsoon weather system grips Sindh that is likely to continue with strong winds and rain in various parts of Balochistan as well, the Met Office said on Wednesday.

Rain, wind, thundershowers are expected in Sindh, south Punjab, and southeast Balochistan on Thursday.

Heavy falls are also likely in lower Sindh over the period. Rain may also fall in Kashmir and its close areas. However, dry weather is expected elsewhere.

Weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country over the last 24 hours. Turbat and Sibbi were the hottest parts of the country 42 degrees Celsius, each and Nokkundi 41 degrees Celsius.

Rain, wind, thundershower was reported in Sindh, upper Punjab, Cherat, Quetta, Lasbella and Kashmir.

The Met asked the authorities to remain alert to the weather challenges, as gusty winds may cause a damage to the vulnerable structures.

Heavy falls may generate flood in Karachi, Hyderabad, Badin, Thatta, Mirpurkhas, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allah Yar, Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu, Lasbella, Ormara, Pasni, Gawader Jiwani.

Temperature may remain as high as 36 degrees Celsius in Karachi with 75 percent humidity. A very to very heavy rain may fall intermittently.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021