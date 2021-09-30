ANL 18.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-7.48%)
‘Keep your promises’

Naushaba Sattar 30 Sep 2021

This is apropos a Business Recorder editorial “Keep your promises” carried by the newspaper yesterday. The newspaper has argued, among other things, that “the new rulers in Kabul are, therefore, required to rethink their mindset on their unmet promises. Yes, they did win on the battlefront, but they have yet to win the war of hunger and disease that lurks on the horizon”. It is quite true that Taliban cannot win global recognition of their rule unless they are able to form an all-inclusive government. Taliban seem have taken a major step in that direction: they have decided to adopt the 1964 constitution of Afghanistan that granted the women right of vote. They have said that the constitution will be implemented for an interim period without any content that is in conflict with Sharia and the principles of the Islamic Emirate. Moreover, international laws and instruments which are not in conflict with the principles of Sharia and Islamic Emirate will be respected, as well.” My question to the global community, particularly the US, is: What’s wrong in Taliban’s approach to governance?

Naushaba Sattar (Karachi)

