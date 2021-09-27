PML-N will split into three factions due to internal rifts: Sheikh Rashid

Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad has said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) will split into three fractions due to internal differences, a statement that comes a day after Shehbaz Sharif said the incumbent government would be "politically buried" in the 2023 general elections.

Addressing a media briefing in Islamabad on Monday, Rashid said that he had predicted that the PML-N will split into two parts, but now due to internal rifts, there will be three factions in the party.

His response comes a day after Shehbaz, president of the PML-N and leader of the opposition, said that the outcome of the recent cantonment board elections is a clear indication that his party will sweep the 2023 general elections and “bury the PTI politically forever”.

Meanwhile, regarding the cyber security system, Rashid maintained that there has been a drastic increase in cybercrime incidents in the country and at least 100,000 complaints have been received so far.

New Zealand team given security of the highest order: Sheikh Rashid

The interior minister pointed out that funds worth Rs2 billion are being released to further upgrade the cyber security system. He said the money will be used to recruit technical people for cyber security.

Rashid mentioned that the government has also decided to introduce e-passports in the country. "A summary is being forwarded to the federal cabinet for approval to add 15 more countries in the list whose citizens will be provided with visas on arrival," he stated.

He said these countries include the United States, Canada, France, and Iran.

All foreigners living without visa should leave Pakistan by August 14: Sheikh Rashid

About the recent cancellation of the New Zealand cricket team's tour to Pakistan, he said that investigation is underway and they will soon expose those behind it.

Commenting on national security, Rashid said that Pakistan Army is fully equipped to protect its borders and maintain peace and stability in the country. "No one will be allowed to create chaos in the country," he remarked.