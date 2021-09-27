ANL 18.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-5.5%)
ASC 13.77 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.38%)
ASL 22.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
BOP 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.47%)
BYCO 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-6.49%)
FCCL 17.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
FFBL 22.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.68%)
FFL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
FNEL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.03%)
GGGL 16.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-4.47%)
GGL 37.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-4.33%)
HUMNL 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.95%)
JSCL 17.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.56%)
KAPCO 35.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-2.03%)
KEL 3.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
MDTL 2.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-7.2%)
MLCF 34.44 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.58%)
NETSOL 112.60 Decreased By ▼ -7.25 (-6.05%)
PACE 4.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-6.48%)
PAEL 27.80 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (4.79%)
PIBTL 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
POWER 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.38%)
PRL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-5.13%)
PTC 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.07%)
SILK 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.33%)
SNGP 45.55 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1%)
TELE 16.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-7.49%)
TRG 159.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-0.94%)
UNITY 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.89%)
WTL 2.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.16%)
BR100 4,676 Decreased By ▼ -41.96 (-0.89%)
BR30 22,049 Decreased By ▼ -270.91 (-1.21%)
KSE100 44,818 Decreased By ▼ -255.76 (-0.57%)
KSE30 17,642 Decreased By ▼ -100.19 (-0.56%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,597
3124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,240,425
1,75724hr
3.61% positivity
Sindh
455,808
Punjab
429,081
Balochistan
32,861
Islamabad
105,120
KPK
173,210
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PML-N will split into three factions due to internal rifts: Sheikh Rashid

BR Web Desk 27 Sep 2021

Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad has said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) will split into three fractions due to internal differences, a statement that comes a day after Shehbaz Sharif said the incumbent government would be "politically buried" in the 2023 general elections.

Addressing a media briefing in Islamabad on Monday, Rashid said that he had predicted that the PML-N will split into two parts, but now due to internal rifts, there will be three factions in the party.

His response comes a day after Shehbaz, president of the PML-N and leader of the opposition, said that the outcome of the recent cantonment board elections is a clear indication that his party will sweep the 2023 general elections and “bury the PTI politically forever”.

Meanwhile, regarding the cyber security system, Rashid maintained that there has been a drastic increase in cybercrime incidents in the country and at least 100,000 complaints have been received so far.

New Zealand team given security of the highest order: Sheikh Rashid

The interior minister pointed out that funds worth Rs2 billion are being released to further upgrade the cyber security system. He said the money will be used to recruit technical people for cyber security.

Rashid mentioned that the government has also decided to introduce e-passports in the country. "A summary is being forwarded to the federal cabinet for approval to add 15 more countries in the list whose citizens will be provided with visas on arrival," he stated.

He said these countries include the United States, Canada, France, and Iran.

All foreigners living without visa should leave Pakistan by August 14: Sheikh Rashid

About the recent cancellation of the New Zealand cricket team's tour to Pakistan, he said that investigation is underway and they will soon expose those behind it.

Commenting on national security, Rashid said that Pakistan Army is fully equipped to protect its borders and maintain peace and stability in the country. "No one will be allowed to create chaos in the country," he remarked.

national security cybersecurity Sheikh Rashid PMLN rifts widen New Zealand cricket team

Comments

1000 characters

PML-N will split into three factions due to internal rifts: Sheikh Rashid

Pakistan's rupee ends at historic low against US dollar

Pakistan's Covid-19 cases continue downward trend

SC dismisses petitions seeking presidential form of govt

Qureshi urges British Pakistani community to highlight human rights abuses in IIOJK

Pakistan’s fintech Oraan raises $3m

Heavy rainfall, strong winds hit Karachi

Cryptocurrency exchanges rush to cut ties with Chinese users after fresh crackdown

TOMCL gets $1m contract for supply of frozen meat to Saudi Arabia

Power projects: Banks are put off financing by rising circular debt

Read more stories