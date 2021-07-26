ANL 31.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
All foreigners living without visa should leave Pakistan by August 14: Sheikh Rashid

  • Says they can apply for visas online and penalty fee would be spared
Aisha Mahmood 26 Jul 2021

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid issued on Monday a deadline for foreigners living in Pakistan without visas to leave the country by August 14.

In a presser today, the minister said that the issue of people living without visas in Pakistan was never raised before. However, he said the matter will now be resolved.

"These (foreigners living without valid visas) people can apply for visas online and I will spare them the penalty fee — no matter how much it is," Rashid said.

The minister continued that a new policy of verification, renewal and correction is being introduced in NADRA for the CNICs. Action has been taken against 39 NADRA officials in Karachi for their involvement in the issuance of fake identity cards, Rashid added.

While talking about the Pak-Afghan border, the minister announced that 2,600KMs of border fencing has been completed. The remaining will be completed by August 14, Rashid said.

Pakistan Army grants refuge to 46 Afghan soldiers in Chitral: ISPR

He continued that the 46 Afghan National Army (ANA) soldiers along with 5 other officers who have been granted "refuge and safe passage" in Pakistan at the Arundu Sector in Chitral will be returned either today or tomorrow in a dignified manner.

When asked about the Noor Mukadam murder case, the interior minister shared that the name of Zahir Jaffer, the accused in the case, has been placed on the Provisional National Identification List (PNIL) — through which citizens are barred from travelling based on security risks.

"The summary of placing his name on the Exit Control List will be sent to the cabinet this week," Rashid added. He hoped that a system similar to China would be adopted by Pakistan where a criminal is immediately hanged to death.

