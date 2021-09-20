Pakistan's borders safe and secure: Sheikh Rashid

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad has said that Pakistan has not established any refugee camp and its borders are safe and secure, Radio Pakistan reported.

Addressing a media briefing in Islamabad on Monday, Rashid said that no new Afghan refugees have been received by Pakistan.

He maintained that 3 million Afghan refugees, residing in Pakistan, will be sent back to their homeland after the security situation normalises.

He pointed out that Pakistan has helped evacuate 16,000 people, including diplomats and representatives of IMF and the World Bank from the war-torn country.

Not a single Afghani given refugee status as yet: Rashid

To a question, the interior minister stated that India is spreading negative propaganda against Pakistan as all its conspiracies failed after the Taliban took control of Afghanistan. He said that no one can hurt Pakistan's sovereignty and its armed forces are always prepared to give a befitting reply to the enemy.

About the cancellation of visit by the New Zealand cricket team, Rashid said that army personnel were deployed to provide security to the team after a decision by the cabinet. He said the nation should not be dejected as the day will come when all the teams will visit us.

No wisdom in freezing Afghanistan's accounts: Sheikh Rashid

The minister said that Pakistan is a responsible country, which would fulfil its duty of national security and its international expectations.