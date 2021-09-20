ANL 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.81%)
ASC 15.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.87%)
ASL 22.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.67%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.75%)
BYCO 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.79%)
FCCL 17.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.89%)
FFBL 24.95 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.04%)
FFL 17.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.24%)
FNEL 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.02%)
GGGL 21.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.99%)
GGL 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-4.59%)
HUMNL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
JSCL 20.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.4%)
KAPCO 37.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.16%)
KEL 3.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.66%)
MDTL 2.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
MLCF 36.67 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.02%)
NETSOL 151.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-1.24%)
PACE 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.17%)
PAEL 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 9.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
POWER 7.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
PRL 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.88%)
PTC 10.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.58%)
SILK 1.71 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.4%)
SNGP 44.67 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.43%)
TELE 22.20 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.63%)
TRG 174.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.63%)
UNITY 35.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.66%)
WTL 3.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.15%)
BR100 4,961 Decreased By ▼ -18.06 (-0.36%)
BR30 24,423 Decreased By ▼ -37.02 (-0.15%)
KSE100 46,261 Decreased By ▼ -375.46 (-0.81%)
KSE30 18,316 Decreased By ▼ -164.44 (-0.89%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,246
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,226,008
2,16724hr
4.22% positivity
Sindh
450,787
Punjab
422,790
Balochistan
32,769
Islamabad
104,242
KPK
171,388
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan's borders safe and secure: Sheikh Rashid

  • Interior minister says no new Afghan refugees have been received by Pakistan
BR Web Desk 20 Sep 2021

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad has said that Pakistan has not established any refugee camp and its borders are safe and secure, Radio Pakistan reported.

Addressing a media briefing in Islamabad on Monday, Rashid said that no new Afghan refugees have been received by Pakistan.

He maintained that 3 million Afghan refugees, residing in Pakistan, will be sent back to their homeland after the security situation normalises.

He pointed out that Pakistan has helped evacuate 16,000 people, including diplomats and representatives of IMF and the World Bank from the war-torn country.

Not a single Afghani given refugee status as yet: Rashid

To a question, the interior minister stated that India is spreading negative propaganda against Pakistan as all its conspiracies failed after the Taliban took control of Afghanistan. He said that no one can hurt Pakistan's sovereignty and its armed forces are always prepared to give a befitting reply to the enemy.

About the cancellation of visit by the New Zealand cricket team, Rashid said that army personnel were deployed to provide security to the team after a decision by the cabinet. He said the nation should not be dejected as the day will come when all the teams will visit us.

Earlier, Rashid said Pakistan had not granted refugee status to a single person from Afghanistan.

No wisdom in freezing Afghanistan's accounts: Sheikh Rashid

Speaking at a presser, he said that the reports of a possible influx of Afghan refugees were premature as not a single Afghani had been given refugee status so far.

The minister said that Pakistan is a responsible country, which would fulfil its duty of national security and its international expectations.

India press briefing Afghanistan Sheikh Rashid security situation refugee camp

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan's borders safe and secure: Sheikh Rashid

Security forces kill TTP commander in North Waziristan operation: ISPR

USD smuggling adds to pressure on weaker rupee

CCoE members reject incentives for refineries

At least eight killed, 10 injured during shootout in Upper Dir, KPK

PVMA announces cut in ghee, cooking oil prices

Pakistan's edtech startup Maqsad raises $2.1 million in pre-seed funding

Food ministry blames MoC for wheat price hike

Eight killed in shooting at Russian university: state investigators

Covid-19: Fourth wave continues to subside in Pakistan

Read more stories