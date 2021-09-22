ANL 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-5.95%)
Pakistan receives another batch of SinoVac, Sinopharm vaccines

  • NDMA says three million doses of SinoVac and seven million doses of Sinopharm have been handed over to the Ministry of National Health Services
BR Web Desk Updated 22 Sep 2021

Pakistan has received 10 million doses of coronavirus vaccines, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) informed on Wednesday.

In a tweet, the NDMA said that three million doses of SinoVac and seven million doses of Sinopharm vaccines, procured by the authority, arrived in the country on September 19 and September 21.

The doses have been handed over to the Ministry of National Health Services, the NDMA said.

On September 17, Pakistan had received another consignment of 0.5 million doses of Sputnik vaccine. Pakistan has been inoculating the citizens with CanSino, Sinopharm, SinoVac, AstraZeneca, Moderna and Pfizer, and Sputnik vaccines.

The country has stepped up its vaccination drive, administering over 70 million doses of the coronavirus vaccines. In order to encourage the citizens to get vaccinated, the government has warned that it will put restrictions on unvaccinated people from October 1.

Covid-19: Fourth wave continues to subside in Pakistan

In a tweet on Tuesday, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) warned that from October 1, restrictions will be imposed on unvaccinated citizens. The forum urged the citizens to get vaccinated so that they can move unrestricted.

Meanwhile, the country reported 2,333 new cases out of 51,139 tests conducted during the last 24 hours. So far, Pakistan has tested 19,001,178 people out of which 1,230,238 tested Covid-19 positive.

So far, Sindh has reported 452,267 cases, Punjab (424,701), Balochistan (32,796), KPK (171,874), Gilgit-Baltistan (10,264), AJK (33,864) and Islamabad (104,472).

The national positivity ratio was recorded at 4.56%, while there are 4,641 critical cases. Meanwhile, the active number of cases now stands at 61,947. During the last 24 hours, 47 more people succumbed to the novel virus, taking the death toll to 27,374.

Presently, the total number of recoveries stands at 1,140,917, after 3,261 more people recovered during the last 24 hours.

NCOC eases restrictions in Punjab, KPK

The NCOC on Tuesday also decided to lift additional non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPIs) in six high districts due to a decline in the Covid-19 cases. The NCOC has decided to remove additional restrictions from the districts of Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, Sargodha, Gujarat and Bannu from September 22 (today).

