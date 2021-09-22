ANL 24.19 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (7.75%)
ASC 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-4.76%)
ASL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.79%)
BOP 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
BYCO 8.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.86%)
FCCL 17.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.85%)
FFBL 24.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-2.93%)
FFL 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.42%)
FNEL 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.97%)
GGGL 20.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3.45%)
GGL 41.53 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.8%)
HUMNL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-7.09%)
JSCL 20.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.08%)
KAPCO 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.21%)
KEL 3.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.13%)
MDTL 2.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.34%)
MLCF 35.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-4.42%)
NETSOL 144.85 Decreased By ▼ -6.55 (-4.33%)
PACE 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.05%)
PAEL 30.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-3.25%)
PIBTL 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.5%)
POWER 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.92%)
PRL 19.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-4.94%)
PTC 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.13%)
SILK 1.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-5.26%)
SNGP 43.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.62%)
TELE 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.9%)
TRG 170.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.10 (-2.35%)
UNITY 33.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-4.66%)
WTL 3.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.83%)
BR100 4,858 Decreased By ▼ -102.6 (-2.07%)
BR30 23,865 Decreased By ▼ -557.81 (-2.28%)
KSE100 46,009 Decreased By ▼ -519.36 (-1.12%)
KSE30 18,179 Decreased By ▼ -243.05 (-1.32%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,327
8124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,227,905
1,89724hr
4.1% positivity
Sindh
451,448
Punjab
423,670
Balochistan
32,772
Islamabad
104,348
KPK
171,589
Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi elected PAJCCI VP unopposed

Recorder Report 22 Sep 2021

PESHAWAR: President of Frontier Customs Agents Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi has been elected as unopposed Vice President (VP) of Pakistan-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI).

In this regard, a General Body Meeting of PAJCCI was held at its Head Office in Karachi under the chairmanship of Chairman Muhammad Zubair Motiwala, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi has previously served as Senior Vice President and twice Director of the Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and had also served as Senior Vice President of the NWFP Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Apart from being Chairman of Pakistan Commercial Exporters Association (APCEA) and Gems and Geological Institute of Pakistan (GGIP), he had also held various positions. Addressing a post-election ceremony, he expressed resolve to do his utmost efforts for addressing the problems of the business community across the country. He said that Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce has been working hard to promote Pak-Afghan bilateral trade, especially to remove obstacles in Afghan transit trade adding that as such, Pakistan would continue to strive not only to promote bilateral trade between Afghanistan but also to address the issues facing the business community on both sides.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

