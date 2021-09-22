Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi elected PAJCCI VP unopposed

PESHAWAR: President of Frontier Customs Agents Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi has been elected as unopposed Vice President (VP) of Pakistan-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI).

In this regard, a General Body Meeting of PAJCCI was held at its Head Office in Karachi under the chairmanship of Chairman Muhammad Zubair Motiwala, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi has previously served as Senior Vice President and twice Director of the Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and had also served as Senior Vice President of the NWFP Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Apart from being Chairman of Pakistan Commercial Exporters Association (APCEA) and Gems and Geological Institute of Pakistan (GGIP), he had also held various positions. Addressing a post-election ceremony, he expressed resolve to do his utmost efforts for addressing the problems of the business community across the country. He said that Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce has been working hard to promote Pak-Afghan bilateral trade, especially to remove obstacles in Afghan transit trade adding that as such, Pakistan would continue to strive not only to promote bilateral trade between Afghanistan but also to address the issues facing the business community on both sides.

