ANL 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.94%)
ASC 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.83%)
ASL 22.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.77%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.03%)
BYCO 8.96 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.7%)
FCCL 18.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.17%)
FFBL 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.61%)
FFL 17.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.83%)
FNEL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.64%)
GGGL 22.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.94%)
GGL 43.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.75%)
HUMNL 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.09%)
JSCL 20.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-3.38%)
KAPCO 37.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.52%)
KEL 3.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
MDTL 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.28%)
MLCF 36.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.49%)
NETSOL 153.30 Decreased By ▼ -4.45 (-2.82%)
PACE 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
PAEL 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.42%)
PIBTL 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.16%)
POWER 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.74%)
PRL 20.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.62%)
PTC 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
SILK 1.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.18%)
SNGP 43.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.28%)
TELE 22.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.82%)
TRG 173.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.41 (-1.37%)
UNITY 36.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.08%)
WTL 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.4%)
BR100 4,979 Decreased By ▼ -47.44 (-0.94%)
BR30 24,460 Decreased By ▼ -312.8 (-1.26%)
KSE100 46,636 Decreased By ▼ -284.38 (-0.61%)
KSE30 18,480 Decreased By ▼ -177.85 (-0.95%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,072
6824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,218,749
2,92824hr
5.08% positivity
Sindh
448,658
Punjab
419,423
Balochistan
32,707
Islamabad
103,720
KPK
170,391
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Requirements of corporate governance rules: ECC grants exemption to 19 subsidiaries of PNSC

Mushtaq Ghumman 18 Sep 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet has granted exemption to 19 subsidiary companies of PNSC from the requirements of sub rule (3) of rule-24 of Public Sector Companies (Corporate Governance Rules), 2013, till June 2021, well-informed sources told Business Recorder.

Ministry of Maritime Affairs, sources said, recently proposed that since the powers to grant exemption rest with federal government, the ECC may grant requisite exemption to 19 subsidiary Companies of PNSC from the requirements of the sub rule (3) of rule-24 of Public Sector Companies (Corporate Governance) Rules as advised by the SECP/Finance Division.

ECC approves Rs190.5m for coastal areas’ survey

The ECC headed by Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin discussed the proposal of Ministry of Maritime Affairs threadbare but agreed to grant exemption for a specific period.

After detailed discussion it was decided to grant exemption to 19 subsidiary companies of PNSC from the requirements of sub rule (3) of rule-24 of Public Sector Companies (Corporate Governance) Rules as advised by the SECP/Finance Division, till June 2021.

ECC takes decisions on sugar, cotton

The ECC also directed Ministry of Maritime Affairs/PNSC to seek legal opinion from a law firm of international repute on the issue of grant of exemptions to subsidiary companies of PNSC vis-à-vis prevailing international and local relevant laws with an angle to avoid possibility of international litigation. A report in this regard shall be submitted to the ECC within a period of six months.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

ECC SECP Finance Division PNSC Shaukat Tarin

Comments

1000 characters

Requirements of corporate governance rules: ECC grants exemption to 19 subsidiaries of PNSC

July-August: Textile group exports witness 28.67pc growth

Seafarers declared 'key workers'

Pentagon says Kabul drone strike killed 10 civilians in 'tragic mistake'

Regional powers at SCO summit demand US fund Afghan aid

UK removes Pakistan from its travel red list

Pakistan-New Zealand series abandoned due to 'security alert'

NZ tour cancellation part of conspiracy to malign Pakistan's image: Sheikh Rashid

New Zealand PM Ardern says safety paramount as team pulls out of Pakistan tour

'NZ will hear us at ICC' : PCB chairman Ramiz Raja reacts strongly to New Zealand's decision

Read more stories