Qureshi, Lavrov discuss regional, global issues

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi met with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov of Russia, on the sidelines of the SCO Council of Heads of State meeting in Dushanbe, Thursday, said a press release issued.

Recalling earlier interaction with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during the latter's visit to Pakistan in April 2021, the two leaders exchanged views on the entire gamut of bilateral relations. Matters relating to regional and global issues were also the subject of discussion.

Foreign Minister Qureshi stated that relations with Russia were one of the key priorities of Pakistan's foreign policy. Pakistan was committed to furthering cooperation with Russia in trade, investment, energy, defence and people-to-people exchanges as well as collaboration at multilateral and regional fora including Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

The foreign minister underscored the importance of peace and stability in Afghanistan for regional security and prosperity. He emphasized the urgent need for promotion of humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan in order to address food and medicine shortage in the country.

Foreign Minister Qureshi underlined the need for the international community to remain engaged in Afghanistan.The foreign minister further said that strengthening trade and investment relations and cooperation in energy sector were the cornerstones of engagement with Russia.

In this context, Pakistan looked forward to holding of Inter-Governmental Commission on Trade and Investment in Russia later during the year. The foreign minister also reaffirmed the government's resolve for early realisation of Pakistan Stream Gas Pipeline Project.

Foreign Minister Qureshi thanked Foreign Minister Lavrov for enhancing scholarships for Pakistani students in academic institutions in Russia. Pakistan and Russia enjoy close, friendly ties marked by mutual trust and understanding.-PR

