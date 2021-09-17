ANL 23.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
ASC 16.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.23%)
ASL 22.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.34%)
BOP 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.95%)
BYCO 8.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.34%)
FCCL 18.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.22%)
FFBL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.2%)
FFL 18.05 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.67%)
FNEL 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.71%)
GGGL 22.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 43.95 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.03%)
HUMNL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.67%)
JSCL 21.58 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (7.15%)
KAPCO 38.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.21%)
KEL 3.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.84%)
MDTL 3.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 36.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.67%)
NETSOL 157.75 Increased By ▲ 3.60 (2.34%)
PACE 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.12%)
PAEL 31.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.8%)
PIBTL 9.47 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.96%)
POWER 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
PRL 20.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.8%)
PTC 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.08%)
SILK 1.69 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (9.74%)
SNGP 43.75 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.92%)
TELE 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.28%)
TRG 175.91 Increased By ▲ 8.66 (5.18%)
UNITY 36.97 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (6.48%)
WTL 3.33 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (6.73%)
BR100 5,026 Increased By ▲ 52.36 (1.05%)
BR30 24,773 Increased By ▲ 557.21 (2.3%)
KSE100 46,920 Increased By ▲ 203.74 (0.44%)
KSE30 18,658 Increased By ▲ 98.44 (0.53%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,004
6624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,215,821
3,01224hr
5.3% positivity
Sindh
447,678
Punjab
418,196
Balochistan
32,671
Islamabad
103,549
KPK
169,972
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Qureshi, Lavrov discuss regional, global issues

17 Sep 2021

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi met with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov of Russia, on the sidelines of the SCO Council of Heads of State meeting in Dushanbe, Thursday, said a press release issued.

Recalling earlier interaction with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during the latter's visit to Pakistan in April 2021, the two leaders exchanged views on the entire gamut of bilateral relations. Matters relating to regional and global issues were also the subject of discussion.

Foreign Minister Qureshi stated that relations with Russia were one of the key priorities of Pakistan's foreign policy. Pakistan was committed to furthering cooperation with Russia in trade, investment, energy, defence and people-to-people exchanges as well as collaboration at multilateral and regional fora including Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

The foreign minister underscored the importance of peace and stability in Afghanistan for regional security and prosperity. He emphasized the urgent need for promotion of humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan in order to address food and medicine shortage in the country.

Foreign Minister Qureshi underlined the need for the international community to remain engaged in Afghanistan.The foreign minister further said that strengthening trade and investment relations and cooperation in energy sector were the cornerstones of engagement with Russia.

In this context, Pakistan looked forward to holding of Inter-Governmental Commission on Trade and Investment in Russia later during the year. The foreign minister also reaffirmed the government's resolve for early realisation of Pakistan Stream Gas Pipeline Project.

Foreign Minister Qureshi thanked Foreign Minister Lavrov for enhancing scholarships for Pakistani students in academic institutions in Russia. Pakistan and Russia enjoy close, friendly ties marked by mutual trust and understanding.-PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Shah Mahmood Qureshi Sergey Lavrov energy sector bilateral relations Shanghai Cooperation Organization

Comments

Comments are closed.

Qureshi, Lavrov discuss regional, global issues

Trade, transportation: PM, Kazakh President for increased cooperation

IMF for action to prevent humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan

US statement about reassessing relations ‘surprises’ Pakistan

WHT collection: Decline from cash withdrawals from banks witnessed

Officials’ trading: Powell orders sweeping ethics review

No-confidence motion against CM: Sanjrani arrives in Quetta

GST on toll manufacturing: MoF, FBR and PRAs reach consensus

UN envoy meets Haqqani

Bilawal criticises govt for sharp rise in prices of POL products

China fumes over Australia’s nuclear sub deal with US, Britain

Read more stories