Umar Sharif gets US visa

KARACHI: It seemed the luck in on Umar Sharif's side as the Pakistani comedy king was issued a visa by the US Consulate in Karachi on Thursday. Umar Sharif has been under treatment at a local hospital in Karachi, suffering from multiple ailments whose simultaneous treatment was not easy.

The federal and Sindh governments are working to send Umar Sharif abroad for treatment. Breaking the news of visa issuance, Karachi Administrator Barrister Murtaza Wahab offered his thanks to the US Consul General in Karachi for issuing visa to Umar Sharif.