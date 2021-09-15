ANL 23.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.61%)
ASC 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.29%)
ASL 22.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.9%)
BOP 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
BYCO 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.54%)
FCCL 18.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.28%)
FFBL 24.90 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (6.87%)
FFL 17.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.44%)
FNEL 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.53%)
GGGL 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.98%)
GGL 43.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.46%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.86%)
JSCL 20.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
KAPCO 38.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.47%)
KEL 3.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.56%)
MDTL 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-4.06%)
MLCF 37.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-4.33%)
NETSOL 154.15 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (1.38%)
PACE 6.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.29%)
PAEL 31.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.26%)
PIBTL 9.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.16%)
POWER 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.31%)
PRL 21.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.35%)
PTC 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
SILK 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.53%)
SNGP 43.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.92%)
TELE 23.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-4.4%)
TRG 167.25 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.6%)
UNITY 34.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.61%)
WTL 3.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.8%)
BR100 4,974 Decreased By ▼ -23.92 (-0.48%)
BR30 24,216 Decreased By ▼ -150.3 (-0.62%)
KSE100 46,717 Decreased By ▼ -174.62 (-0.37%)
KSE30 18,560 Decreased By ▼ -43.13 (-0.23%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,938
7324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,212,809
2,71424hr
4.78% positivity
Sindh
446,840
Punjab
416,901
Balochistan
32,658
Islamabad
103,293
KPK
169,429
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Canadian dollar firms as inflation climbs to 18-year high

  • Canadian dollar strengthens 0.2% against the greenback
  • Canada's annual inflation rate accelerates to 4.1% in August
  • Price of US oil rises 2.1%
  • Canadian bond yields rise across the curve
Reuters 15 Sep 2021

TORONTO: The Canadian dollar edged higher against its US counterpart on Wednesday as oil prices rose and domestic data showed inflation climbing to its highest level in 18 years.

Canada's annual inflation rate accelerated to 4.1% in August, its highest since March 2003, boosted in part by a big jump in gasoline prices, Statistics Canada said.

The Bank of Canada's three measures of core inflation all posted gains, but analysts expect the central bank to stick to the view that the factors pushing up inflation are transitory.

The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, rose after industry data showed a larger-than-expected drawdown in US crude inventories and on expectations demand will rise as vaccination rollouts widen.

Canadian dollar outperforms most G10 peers

US crude prices were up 2.1% at $71.92 a barrel, while the Canadian dollar was trading 0.2% higher at 1.2672 to the greenback, or 78.91 US cents. It traded in a range of 1.2664 to 1.2708.

Separate data showed that Canadian home sales fell 0.5% in August from July, though the average selling price rose on a month-over-month basis for the first time since March.

Canadian government bond yields were higher across the curve, with the 10-year up 2.3 basis points at 1.195%.

The gap between Canada's 10-year yield and its US equivalent narrowed by 1.8 basis points to 8.9 basis points in favor of the US bond, the smallest gap since Aug. 31.

Canadian economy Canadian GDP Canadian forex market Canadian dollar index

Comments

1000 characters

Canadian dollar firms as inflation climbs to 18-year high

Upcoming MPC: Majority expect status quo but a greater divide is now visible

Seven Pakistan Army soldiers martyred in South Waziristan

Rupee closes at 169.12 as the fall continues

Running out of dollars, Afghan banks ask Taliban for more cash

Pakistan, UAE agree to remain in close contact on Afghanistan situation

PM Imran to visit Tajikistan on Thursday to attend SCO heads of state meeting

Afghanistan seeks permission from Pakistan to operate commercial flights

KSE-100 continues downward slide, registers another 175-point fall

Searle planning IPO of its wholly-owned subsidiary

Taliban seize $12.4 million from former top Afghan officials

Read more stories