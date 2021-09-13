Cricket feast: All you need to know about Pakistan vs New Zealand series

New Zealand's cricket team arrived in Islamabad on Saturday for its first tour to Pakistan in 18 years. Here is all you need to know about the upcoming series.

The Kiwis are set to play three ODIs and five T20Is during the three-week-long tour with the first ODI scheduled for September 17 and the final T20 on October 3. The ODI series will be played in Rawalpindi while all five T20Is will be hosted at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

Ticket details

With the vaccination drive at its peak, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), after approval from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), had allowed 25 per cent crowd attendance for the series.

The tickets went on sale Saturday afternoon.

The tickets for the ODI series are available for Rs1,000 and Rs2,000, while the ticket prices for T20Is range between Rs500 and Rs3,000.

Tickets can be booked online from Bookme's website and mobile applications. They are also available at all M&P courier offices across the country.

Terms & conditions for spectators

According to the PCB, only vaccinated individuals will be allowed to purchase tickets. NADRA-issued vaccination certificates will be required at the time of purchase and when gaining access to the stadium.

Ticket holders must carry their original CNIC to gain entry to the stadium.

Spectators between the ages of 17 and 18 should be partially vaccinated to access the stadium (must carry proof of partial vaccination).

All participants must wear masks and strictly adhere to the bio-secure protocols. Any violation will be liable to be evicted out of the venue.

Preview

New Zealand last toured Pakistan in 2003 for a five-match ODI series, which Pakistan won 3-2. Since then, Pakistan have hosted Black Caps thrice in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The Black Caps won the 2009-10 and 2014-15 series 2-1 and 3-2, respectively. The ODI series in the 2018-19 series was a 1-1 draw, while Pakistan won the T20 series 3-0 during the tour.

Historically, Pakistan have enjoyed an upper hand against New Zealand in ODIs. Out of 107 games played between the two sides, Pakistan have won 55, and New Zealand 48. One of the bilateral games was a tie while three ended in no-result.

Pakistan have also edged ahead in the shortest format of the game. Of the 24 T20Is played between the two countries since 2007, Pakistan have won 14 and lost 10.

While the upcoming ODI series is a bilateral affair, the T20 series will certainly help both sides with preparations for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup, which is starting mid-October in the UAE.

Here are the ODI and T20 squads for both sides:

New Zealand squad for ODIs

Tom Latham (c) (wk), Finn Allen, Hamish Bennett, Tom Blundell (wk), Doug Bracewell, Colin de Grandhomme, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Scott Kuggeleijn, Cole McConchie, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Rachin Ravindra, Blair Tickner, Will Young.

New Zealand T20I squad

Tom Latham (c) (wk), Finn Allen, Todd Astle, Hamish Bennett, Tom Blundell (wk), Mark Chapman, Colin de Grandhomme, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Ajaz Patel, Ish Sodhi, Ben Sears, Blair Tickner, Will Young.

Pakistan ODI squad

Babar Azam (captain), Abdullah Shafique, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Saud Shakeel, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir and Zahid Mahmood.

Pakistan T20I squad

Babar Azam (Captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Azam Khan (wicketkeeper), Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Sohaib Maqsood.

Series schedule

ODIs

Sept 17 – 1st ODI, Rawalpindi

Sept 19 – 2nd ODI, Rawalpindi

Sept 21 – 3rd ODI, Rawalpindi

T20Is

Sept 25 – 1st T20I, Lahore

Sept 26 – 2nd T20I, Lahore

Sept 29 – 3rd T20I, Lahore

Oct 01 – 4th T20I, Lahore

Oct 03 – 5th T20I, Lahore