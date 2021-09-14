KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (September 13, 2021).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 5,050.84 High: 5,078.11 Low: 5,042.19 Net Change: (+) 2.92 Volume ('000): 309,956 Value ('000): 13,400,897 Makt Cap 1,157,532,671,291 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,603.00 NET CH. (-) 15.54 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,532.53 NET CH. (+) 87.20 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,610.01 NET CH. (+) 48.74 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,876.52 NET CH. (+) 19.24 ------------------------------------ BR TECH. & COMM. ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,198.26 NET CH. (-) 57.75 ------------------------------------ As on: 13-September-2021 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021