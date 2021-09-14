Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
14 Sep 2021
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (September 13, 2021).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 5,050.84
High: 5,078.11
Low: 5,042.19
Net Change: (+) 2.92
Volume ('000): 309,956
Value ('000): 13,400,897
Makt Cap 1,157,532,671,291
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,603.00
NET CH. (-) 15.54
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,532.53
NET CH. (+) 87.20
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,610.01
NET CH. (+) 48.74
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,876.52
NET CH. (+) 19.24
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,198.26
NET CH. (-) 57.75
------------------------------------
As on: 13-September-2021
====================================
