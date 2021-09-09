ANL 25.21 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.84%)
NCA takes stock of Afghanistan situation

Recorder Report 09 Sep 2021

ISLAMABAD: The National Command Authority (NCA) has reiterated maintaining full spectrum deterrence in line with the policy of Credible Minimum Deterrence and expressed satisfaction over the development of strategic capabilities.

The meeting of the NCA was presided over by the prime minister and attended by all its members including federal ministers of Foreign Affairs, Defence, Finance, and Interior; Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee; Chiefs of Army, Navy and Air Force; and Director General Inter-Services Intelligence attended the meeting.

A detailed briefing was given to the NCA on evolving conflict dynamics in the region.

The meeting noted with concern the destabilising massive arms build-up in the conventional and strategic domains.

The meeting viewed these developments as detrimental to peace and security, and asserted that Pakistan will take all measures to ensure the strategic stability in the region without entering into an arms race.

The NCA expressed full confidence in the command and control systems as well as security measures in place to ensure comprehensive security of strategic assets of Pakistan.

The meeting re-affirmed that Pakistan as a responsible nuclear state would continue to contribute meaningfully towards the global efforts to improve nuclear security and nuclear non-proliferation measures.

The NCA appreciated high standards of training and operational readiness of the strategic forces, and appreciated the scientists and engineers whose dedicated contributions have enabled Pakistan to successfully pursue the desired objectives.

Taliban NCA Afghanistan situation National Command Authority

