FO for peace, security & stability in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan, on Wednesday, hoped that the interim political setup in Afghanistan announced by Taliban the other day will ensure coordinated efforts for peace, security and stability in Afghanistan as well as work towards taking care of humanitarian and development needs of the Afghan people.

The Foreign Office, while sharing Pakistan’s official position with regard to the Taliban’s announcement of its interim setup, reaffirmed Pakistan’s abiding commitment to a peaceful, stable, sovereign, and prosperous Afghanistan.

“We continue to closely follow the evolving situation in Afghanistan…We have noted the latest announcement about formation of interim political setup in Kabul, which would address the requirement of a governance structure to meet the urgent needs of the people of Afghanistan,” it stated.

It further stated: “We hope that the new political dispensation will ensure coordinated efforts for peace, security and stability in Afghanistan as well as work towards taking care of humanitarian and development needs of the Afghan people.”

Pakistan has not yet formally recognised the Taliban’s interim setup, led by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, having 33-member cabinet.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry has recently stated Pakistan would decide on recognising the Taliban regime after consultation with regional and international powers.

“Pakistan will not make a unilateral decision about recognising the Taliban government and was in close contact with global powers in that regard,” Chaudhry had told a news conference on August 18.

