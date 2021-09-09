Pakistani troops taking part in peacekeeping exercise in China

BEIJING: A contingent of Pakistan armed forces is participating in the 10-day “Shared Destiny 2021” multinational peacekeeping live exercise started at a military training base in Central China’s Henan province.

Troops from four nation; China, Pakistan, Mongolia and Thailand took part in an opening ceremony at the People’s Liberation Army Ground Force’s Queshan Combined Tactical Training Base and then moved to multiple training ranges to conduct drills, according to the Chinese military’s headquarters at the exercise said in a statement. The exercise is the first multinational peacekeeping exercise held by the Chinese military and is focused on joint operations by peacekeepers from several nations.