Sep 08, 2021
Pakistan

Zong 4G partners with Sehat Kahani on free e-consultation

Recorder Report 08 Sep 2021

Karachi: Zong 4G, Pakistan’s leading cellular and digital services provider, has joined forces with one of the most affluent telemedicine enterprises; Sehat Kahani, to offer thousands of free remote and online consultations for the marginalized strata of the society.

Making healthcare services more accessible and inclusive for all, Zong will be offering more than 12,000 e-health consultations to the underprivileged members of the community via the Sehat Kahani Retail app. As many as 7,000 of these consultations will facilitate the Covid patients, whereas 5,000 consultations will be applicable to non-Covid cases.

With healthcare and wellbeing of Pakistani citizens being the top priority at Zong, the venture further aims to create awareness about COVID-19. To ensure that millions of Pakistanis have ample knowledge about the new variants, prevention measures, pre-vaccine concerns, and post-vaccine cautions. The initiative will lead to the creation of awareness videos and live sessions, which will be produced and shared across the official communication channels of Zong 4G and Sehat Kahani’s social platforms.

Live Interactive Sessions will also be organized by team Sehat Kahani which would be cross-posted/shared on Zong’s digital platforms, where individuals will be able to ask questions regarding Covid-19.

Commenting on the partnership, Wang Hua Chairman and CEO Zong4G said “Zong 4G firmly believes advances in technology and our connectivity will enable healthcare services to be more accessible and inclusive than ever.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

sehat kahani Zong 4G e consultation digital services provider

