Taliban approve Afghanistan’s first cricket Test since takeover

AFP 02 Sep 2021

KABUL: The Taliban have approved Afghanistan’s first cricket Test since their takeover, raising hopes that international matches will continue as usual under the new rule of the Islamists.

“We have got approval to send the team to Australia,” chief executive of the Afghanistan Cricket Board Hamid Shinwari told AFP.

During their first stint in power, before they were ousted in 2001, the Taliban banned most forms of entertainment including many sports and stadiums were used as public execution venues.

Cricket Australia still aiming to host Afghanistan Test

The hardline Islamists do not mind cricket, however, and the game is popular among many fighters.

They have also promised to enforce a less strict version of Islamic law this time, after seizing the capital Kabul last month.

The Test match, to be played in Hobart from November 27-December 1, was scheduled for last year but was put off due to the Covid-19 pandemic and international travel restrictions.

Cricket Afghanistan Taliban Test match

