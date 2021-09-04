Chip shortage holds back German car sales in August

FRANKFURT: New car sales in Germany were down in August for the second consecutive month, data released Friday showed, in the midst of continuing chip shortages that have slowed the sector’s recovery.

In total, 193,307 new cars were registered in Europe’s top economy in August, a 23 percent drop compared with the same month last year, according to the federal transport authority.

It follows a fall of 25 percent in the month of July.

After a strong recovery at the beginning of the year, a global shortage in computer chips — key components in both electric and conventional vehicles — has held the sector back.

The renewed scarcity is in part the result of renewed curbs over outbreaks of Covid-19, in particular in Malaysia, where key semiconductor production facilities are located.