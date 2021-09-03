ANL 25.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.05%)
ASC 17.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.11%)
ASL 24.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.24%)
BOP 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.72%)
BYCO 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
FCCL 20.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.64%)
FFBL 24.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 19.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.55%)
FNEL 9.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.17%)
GGGL 24.86 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.77%)
GGL 49.00 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (3.7%)
HUMNL 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.65%)
JSCL 20.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.48%)
KAPCO 38.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
KEL 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
MDTL 3.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.48%)
MLCF 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.84%)
NETSOL 152.49 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.3%)
PACE 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.19%)
PAEL 32.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.24%)
PIBTL 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.41%)
POWER 8.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.93%)
PRL 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.08%)
PTC 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
SILK 1.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.7%)
SNGP 45.76 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.57%)
TELE 21.94 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (7.23%)
TRG 162.40 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.56%)
UNITY 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.37%)
WTL 3.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,093 Increased By ▲ 3.32 (0.07%)
BR30 25,090 Decreased By ▼ -18.03 (-0.07%)
KSE100 46,957 Increased By ▲ 54.41 (0.12%)
KSE30 18,851 Increased By ▲ 45.09 (0.24%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,035
5724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,171,578
3,78724hr
6.34% positivity
Sindh
435,159
Punjab
397,694
Balochistan
32,329
Islamabad
100,242
KPK
163,677
Sri Lankan shares close lower as financials weigh

  • The CSE All-Share index ended 0.21% lower at 9,316.65 points. For the week, the index gained 4.31%
Reuters 03 Sep 2021

Sri Lankan shares closed down on Friday, snapping a three-day rally as financial companies fell, but the main index recorded its third straight weekly gain.

The CSE All-Share index ended 0.21% lower at 9,316.65 points. For the week, the index gained 4.31%.

Conglomerate Lanka Orix Leasing Company Plc was the top drag on the index, ending down 1.7%.

The island country said it would bring in new laws to deter hoarding and increase penalties on traders to tackle food shortages caused largely by the country's deteriorating forex reserves.

Sri Lanka, which is facing a massive debt repayment crisis, on Thursday called for proposals for foreign currency term-financing facility.

Sri Lankan shares end at record high as financials, industrial stocks gain

Domestic COVID-19 cases rose by 3,627 in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 447,757, even as the island-nation remains under a lockdown.

Sri Lanka reported 204 fatalities due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 9,604.

Data from Johns Hopkins University showed the country has fully vaccinated 39.36% of its population so far.

Thirty-seven stocks hit fresh highs, while 27 hit new lows on the main exchange, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

