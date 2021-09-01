Karachi experiences wide-scale power outage

Karachi experienced a wide-scale power breakdown on Wednesday with most parts of the provincial capital reporting the outage due to a technical fault in the national grid transmission line, confirmed the power utility.

As per details, several localities including Saddar, MA Jinnah Road, Malir Cantonment, KDA, Defence, Clifton, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Nazimabad, among others reported the power outage.

In a tweet, K-Electric (KE) said that it has been receiving reports of interruption in power supply from some parts of the port city. "Technical fault in the 500 kV National Grid transmission line has impacted power supply to parts of Sindh including Karachi," KE tweeted.

"We are actively monitoring the situation and will keep updating this space," the power utility company said. The statement added that KE teams are also in contact with National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) teams to expedite the process of restoring power.

Meanwhile, citizens took to Twitter venting their frustration amid rising humidity in the city.