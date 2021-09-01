ANL 26.08 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.68%)
ASC 18.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.89%)
ASL 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.91%)
BOP 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
BYCO 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
FCCL 20.93 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.87%)
FFBL 25.61 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.23%)
FFL 20.18 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.36%)
FNEL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.7%)
GGGL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.92%)
GGL 44.50 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.37%)
HUMNL 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.54%)
JSCL 21.10 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.28%)
KAPCO 38.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.13%)
KEL 3.73 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
MDTL 3.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.29%)
MLCF 43.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
NETSOL 155.30 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (0.84%)
PACE 6.92 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.73%)
PAEL 34.50 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.85%)
PIBTL 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
POWER 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.69%)
PRL 22.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
PTC 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.81%)
SILK 1.70 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.41%)
SNGP 47.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.42%)
TELE 19.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.15%)
TRG 162.20 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (0.9%)
UNITY 39.00 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.9%)
WTL 3.52 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (9.32%)
BR100 5,167 Increased By ▲ 37.44 (0.73%)
BR30 25,439 Increased By ▲ 266.28 (1.06%)
KSE100 47,588 Increased By ▲ 168.67 (0.36%)
KSE30 19,103 Increased By ▲ 75.53 (0.4%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,889
10124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,163,688
3,55924hr
6.64% positivity
Sindh
432,637
Punjab
394,738
Balochistan
32,248
Islamabad
99,516
KPK
162,402
Palm extends falls on lower EU imports, cheaper rivals

  • The benchmark palm oil contract for November delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange declined 0.8% to 4,222 ringgit ($1,018.33) a tonne by midday
Reuters 01 Sep 2021

SINGAPORE: Malaysian palm oil futures fell for a third straight session on Wednesday, tracking weakness in rival Chicago and Dalian oils and weighed down by lower European Union imports.

The benchmark palm oil contract for November delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange declined 0.8% to 4,222 ringgit ($1,018.33) a tonne by midday.

A Kuala Lumpur-based trader told Reuters palm was tracking rival oils lower.

The Chicago Board of Trade's (CBOT) soybean oil contract fell 0.2% due to concerns about export disruptions. Palm and soybean oil prices on the Dalian Commodity Exchange declined 1.5% and 0.8%, respectively.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

The European Union's palm oil imports in the 2021/22 season that started in July had reached 747,484 million tonnes by Aug. 29, compared with 1.13 million tonnes in the same period last year.

Palm oil may fall into a range of 4,096 ringgit to 4,155 ringgit per tonne, driven by a wave c, Reuters technicals analyst Wang Tao said.

